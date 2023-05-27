CU’s Iredia leaps to NAIA long jump title

MARION, Ind. — Cumberland’s Goodness Iredia won the men’s long jump NAIA national championship Thursday.
Iredia claimed the track and field program’s fifth NAIA national title and second of the season after Jason Bowers won one during the Indoor season. Iredia set the bar high on his first jump of the event hitting 7.63 meters. He jumped throughout the semifinals round, but passed on all his attempts in the finals as no one bested his mark to win the title.
