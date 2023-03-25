Cumberland men’s basketball standout Jordan Stephens earned NAIA All-American honorable hention honors, announced by the national office.
Stephens earned a spot on the team after dropping a career-high 15.5 points per game while shooting 49% from the field and 40% from 3-point range, which were also the best marks of his career.
He scored 20 or more points in five different games last season while adding one 30 point game to his resume.
His best performance came against UT Southern towards the end of November when he scored a career-high 31 points on 65% shooting from the field and 63% shooting from behind the arc.
The Macon, Ga., native’s 15.5 points per game ranked eighth in the Mid-South Conference and he had the seventh best 3-point percentage in the conference.
Stephens is the 11th Cumberland player to earn All-America honors. The last Phoenix to earn these honors was Tavon King last season.
Around the conference, Reid Jolly from Thomas More was named first-team All-American while Teddy Parham Jr. from Pikeville was named to the third team. Cam Brooks-Harris from Georgetown was named honorable mention as well.
