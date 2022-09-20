CU’s Kelo finishes ITA Southeast Regional runner up

Cumberland freshman Pavel Kelo, holding his ITA Southeast Regional runner-up plaque, is joined by Coach Thiago Lins.

 Cumberland University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland freshman Pavel Kelo was runner-up in the ITA Southeast Regionals.

Kelo started Day 3 by defeating Hector Ortiz from Pikeville 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the finals. But his tournament run came to a close there when he was defeated by Jan Silhavy 6-0, 6-4.

