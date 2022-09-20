CU’s Kelo finishes ITA Southeast Regional runner up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland freshman Pavel Kelo was runner-up in the ITA Southeast Regionals.
Kelo started Day 3 by defeating Hector Ortiz from Pikeville 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the finals. But his tournament run came to a close there when he was defeated by Jan Silhavy 6-0, 6-4.
In doubles action, Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic fell in their semifinals match to Lucas Marques and Tiago Almeida from Lindsey Wilson 6-2.
Jessica Hernandez ended her run in the semis finals when she was defeated in a match against Teodora Jovic out of Union College 6-2, 6-3.
The Phoenix men and women will be back in action for the third annual Cumberland Tennis Pro-Am this coming Thursday and Friday.
