Cumberland’s Hazel Konkel was named the Mid-South Conference women’s volleyball Freshman of the Year, it was announced Wednesday.
Five Phoenix were named all-conference as Konkel and Harlee Kate Reid earned first team honors while Luciana Arena, Nicole Bott and Isabelle Curcio were second team selections.
Konkel is the first Cumberland women’s volleyball player to earn Freshman of the Year honors. She finished second on the team in kills posting 243 this season with the highest hiit percentage at .444. Konkel also leads the team in blocks with 102 this season helping her earn one Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors. She also is second on the team in total points behind Reid with 313 this season.
Reid earned first team all-conference honors for the first time in career for her efforts in her senior season. Reid led her team in kills with 276 and had the second highest count of digs with 192. She counted four double-doubles this season, one of which came during a win over Lindsey Wilson when she recorded her career high of 23 kills.
Arena picked up all-conference recognition for the first time in her career. She started all 28 matches this season and recorded 127 kills for a .292 attacking percentage. She had the second highest number of blocks for the Phoenix with 84.
Bott joined Arena as a second-team all-conference member after an outstanding first season with the Phoenix. Bott led the team in assists with 521 and had the third most digs with 176. Bott recorded an impressive six double-doubles this season, picking up her career high in digs (18) and assists (31) in a 3-2 loss against regular-season champions Campbellsville University.
In her last season with the Phoenix, Curcio garnered second-team honors for the second year in a row. The right side attacker picked up 215 kills after starting in all 28 games for the Phoenix. She had the highest amount of blocks out of all pin-hitters with 48 total. Curcio had a season high of 14 kills twice this season, once in a win over Campbellsville.
