CU’s Krieger earns MSC Golfer of the Week for fourth time

Cumberland sophomore Anna Krieger was named Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for the fourth time this season, released by Mid-South Conference officials Monday.
Krieger notched a second place finish at the Wolf Pack Invitational shooting a 224 through 54 holes. She shot a 78 in round one, but posted a three-over 75 in round two and finished with a one-under 71 in the final round. Krieger posted the best score in the tournament on all the Par 3’s playing them at four-under, three shots better than second-best and carded a tournament-high 12 birdies.
