Cumberland sophomore Anna Krieger was named the Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year while she, Nathalie Nutuand Emma Hermansson earned first team all-conference honors and Jasmine Sachdev was named second team, the league announced Tuesday.
The Phoenix’s Daniel Beck earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors.
The all-conference teams were determined by the Golfstat individual rankings following the MSC Spring Tournament.
Both the first and second teams are composed of 10 players. The 10 highest-ranked players made the first team with the next highest 10 earning second team honors.
Krieger was the highest-ranked individual in the Mid-South Conference to earn Player of the Year honors. She came in the rankings at No. 26 overall. Krieger has played in eight tournaments this season winning two events at the Carey Collegiate and the Music City Classic. She has the lowest-scoring average amongst the Phoenix at 75.9 shots per round and has been the top finisher in seven events for the Phoenix. Krieger is the first women’s golfer to earn Golfer of the Year since Katie Legge in 2012-13 and the third in school history.
Emma Hermansson earned first team honors for the second-straight season and a third year in a row being all-conference after earning second team honors for her freshman season. Hermansson is ranked No. 49 in the Golfstat rankings. She has been the top individual for Cumberland at one event. Hermansson averaged 77.4 strokes per round this season and has posted four top-10 finishes this season.
Nathalie Nutu earned first team honors for the second-straight season and the third year in a row being named to the all-conference team. Nutu is ranked No. 54 in the Golfstat rankings and posted the third-lowest scoring average for Cumberland at 78.2 strokes per round. Nutu was the top individual for Cumberland at one event this season and has posted two Top 10 finishes.
Jasmine Sachdev was named to the second team for the second-straight season. Sachdev averaged 79.7 strokes per round while posting one top-10 finish.
Ida Furuheim was named to the Mid-South Conference Women’s Golf Champions of Character team.
Furuheim, Hermansson and Krieger were named o the Mid-South Conference Academic All-Conference team given to student-athletes that are sophomores or greater with a 3.25 grade-point-average.
