CU’s Machibroda named NAIA first team All-American

Cumberland first baseman Nolan Machibroda was named first team All-American after a spectacular senior campaign as announced by the NAIA office Tuesday.
Machibroda added All-American honors after being named a first-team Mid-South Conference selection and Player of the Year. He joined an elite list of Cumberland players to receive conference player of the year accolades from various conferences dating to 1986: Rayden Sierra, Austin Krajnak, Mike Madarino, Matt Greener, Angel Mercado, Chris Smith, Billy Keppinger, Steve Green and Joe Modica.
He earned the 70th All-America honor in Cumberland baseball history and the 61st player to garner such status. He is the first under head coach Ryan Hunt.
Machibroda was named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week four times this season, more than any other player in the league.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native put together one of the best offensive seasons in Cumberland history. He posted a .460 batting average which ranks third best in school history behind greats Randy Stegall and Matt Greener, and ranked fourth in NAIA this year.
He hit 17 home runs this season which was second best in the conference and led the league in RBI with 83. The mark is seventh-best in the NAIA, despite everyone above him playing in at least seven more games.
Machibroda strung together a 23-game hit streak this season and a smaller 10-game streak at the end of the year. During the 10-game stretch, he went for multiple hits in each contest to boost his average down the stretch of the season, a time of year when averages typically go down.
