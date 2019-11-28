CU's Miller named MSC Player of the Week

Cumberland's Britany Miller earned Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday, registering three consecutive double-doubles this past week, as announced by the league office.
The Nashville native put up double digit points and rebounds in three Phoenix victories at home this week. The former Cane Ridge High standout netted 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting versus Fisk with 10 rebounds and 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in a 20 point win against Voorhees on Friday. On Saturday, Miller had a career day on the glass, collecting 17 boards with 14 points to go along with it.
This is Miller's first Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors and the first by a Cumberland women's basketball player since Kyra Tucker earned it on Jan. 1, 2018.
Miller has started all eight games for the Phoenix and is averaging 11 points per game and is leading the team with 8.9 rebounds.
