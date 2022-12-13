Cumberland’s Nathan Nelson and Keelan Bowers punched their ticket to the ECAC Madden and NBA 2K Conference Championships.
CU’s Nelson, Bowers punch ticket to ECAC Madden, NBA 2K Championships
- By DEMOCRAT STAFF
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- USC's Williams, Alabama's Anderson lead AP All-America team
- Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to Jaguars
- Purdue moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama cracks top 5
- Lead slips away from Lebanon girls late
- Blue Devils hand Gallatin boys first loss of season
- Titans owner saw no need to wait to fire general manager
- Blue League results
- CU’s Nelson, Bowers punch ticket to ECAC Madden, NBA 2K Championships
Articles
- Crowell elected as new mayor pro tem by Lebanon City Council
- Jury-duty scam surfaces in Wilson County
- Johnie Payton
- Residents express concern over communication, religion to county school board
- Man arrested after routine traffic stop
- Fifty years of holidays
- Changes detailed for Mt. Juliet Police headquarters
- Area arrests
- Parade to impact Saturday traffic in Mt. Juliet
- The Cubes are coming
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.