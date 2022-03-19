CU’s newest national champ plans to add more

In addition to hanging three national championship baseball banners in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena, Woody Hunt once coached basketball at Cumberland and, as athletic director, built the stadium for the reborn football team in 1990.
It’s possible Hunt has never seen a wrestling match. But the newly-crowned NAIA 165-pound national champion Cole Smith is at Cumberland because of the campus and community icon.
Smith was looking to transfer from Old Dominion, which was cutting its wrestling program. His grandfather has baseball connections to Hunt and made the call looking for a landing spot for his grandson.
“He said, ‘Hey, you still have a wrestling program down at Cumberland? My (grand)son is looking to go somewhere and thought you could touch up with the coach and mention him to him’,” Smith said in the gym during a reception Thursday honoring him for his championship. “So Coach Hunt calls Coach (James) Hicks and says ‘Hey, I’m not a big wrestling guy. But there’s this kid, you want to take a look at him’. So they took a look at me and they’re like ‘We got to get this kid’.”
“That’s what he told me when he called me, ‘I don’t know nothing about wrestling, but this guy called me. His grandson is looking for a place. You might want to check him out’,” Hicks said. “So I think it’s cool Coach Hunt, his reputation, his character, was able to benefit us in some way.
“You got any more national champs laying around? We probably need to go that route, make him recruiting coordinator.”
Smith is a native of Knoxville but moved to Joliet, Ill., with his family at age 3. His uncles and grandfather were heavily involved in wrestling and got young Cole involved in wrestling clubs.
“Wrestling clubs there are pretty tough up in Illinois,” Smith said.
Smith spent two seasons at Old Dominion, a Division I school in Virginia. But he never officially represented the Monarchs in a sanctioned meet, rather as an independent, which, along with an injury his second year, preserved his collegiate eligibility so, though he’s already been at Cumberland two years, he still has three years of eligibility remaining, thanks to the 2021 COVID year which did not count.
Smith finished third in the NAIA last year and fell behind 8-0 to Grand View’s Marty Margolis in the championship match before rallying to win by pinfall.
“I wasn’t worried about it,” Smith said of his early deficit. “I knew I was going to come back and get the points back somehow. It was just a matter of how.”
In the Floyd Center high above Cliff Ellis Court hang championship banners. Jake Williams has two for wrestling in 2014 and ’15, Keith Cupp in ’05 and Corey Bleaken in ’11. Smith’s banner is presumably on order. But if he has his way, he’ll have more banners hanging than even Hunt’s three baseball pennants.
“I had the chance to be the first-ever five-time national champ,” Smith said. “That was my goal last year, but I took third last year, so I’m just going to have to settle with going for four.”
Hicks said Smith began working on No. 2 within 48 hours of winning his first.
“He won a national championship on Saturday night (in Wichita, Kans.),” Hicks said. “Monday afternoon, he was right back in the room working. So he didn’t take a single break and he’s definitely gunning for three (more). That’s his goal.”
It usually takes a combination of natural ability and a strong work ethic to be a champion. Hicks said Smith has more of the latter.
“When it comes to natural ability, God-given athleticism, he does not have a whole lot of that,” Hicks said. “But he’s going to outwork anybody and he’s the smartest wrestler I’ve ever coaches. He makes up for the lack of athleticism with smarts and his work ethic, for sure.”
Though Smith is essentially a redshirt freshman athletically with three years remaining, he’s already finishing his fourth year of college. The psychology major might be Dr. Smith by the time he leaves, which he says will be at CU. He plans no more transfers even though a look across the landscape make changing schools look easy.
“I have a good thing going here right now,” Smith said, adding he’ll probably get a couple of minors and perhaps another major. “Ideally what I want for the future is my own club and I think Lebanon or just anywhere in this area would be a great place to start.
“I don’t plan on moving anytime soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.