Cumberland’s Ron Pavan has been named the 2022-23 Mid-South Conference Athletic Director of the Year, conference officials announced Tuesday.
This is the third time Pavan has garnered the award, winning in 2017-18 and 2019-20.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 10:29 am
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 10:29 am
Cumberland’s Ron Pavan has been named the 2022-23 Mid-South Conference Athletic Director of the Year, conference officials announced Tuesday.
This is the third time Pavan has garnered the award, winning in 2017-18 and 2019-20.
Pavan will represent the Mid-South Conference in the selection of the NAIA Athletic Director of the Year, to be announced in early fall.
“It is an honor to be named Athletic Director of the Year in the Mid-South Conference,” Pavan said. “I love working with the other Mid-South Conference athletic directors and the commissioner. My life is about serving our coaches, student-athletes and community.”
Pavan just finished his 15th season at Cumberland guiding the Phoenix to a 25th-place finish in the NAIA LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup and a second place nod in the Mid-South Conference Presidents’ Cup. The Phoenix captured five NAIA individual national championships this season and added five more conference titles — women’s volleyball, women’s golf, men’s indoor track & field, men’s outdoor track & field and esports overwatch. Cumberland tallied 11 NAIA National Tournament appearances in 2022-23. Pavan was also nominated for the Leadership Playbook’s Athletic Director of the Year this season.
Since Pavan came to Cumberland in 2008, the athletics department has seen unprecedented success winning 15 NAIA national championships, 39 team conference championships and 90 individual conference champions with a pair of top-25 finishes over the past two years in the Director’s Cup. He has also overseen numerous facility upgrades from the $500,000 initiative in 2018 to the most recent additions of infield turf at baseball’s Ernest L. Stockton Field/Woody Hunt Stadium and a jumbotron video board in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena. Pavan is currently helping spearhead new renovations at Nokes-Lasater Field with plans for more later.
During his tenure, Pavan has earned numerous awards and honors. In 2008, Ohio Valley University created the Ron Pavan Athletic Award that is given to a meritorious student-athlete every year. He was inducted into the Ohio Valley University Hall of Fame and named the Wilson County Sports Person of the Year in 2016.
Pavan was selected by a vote of his peers in the conference. Individuals are not allowed to vote for themselves.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.