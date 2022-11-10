Cumberland’s Harlee Kate Reid has been named to the Mid-South Conference women’s volleyball Champions of Character team, conference officials announced Tuesday.
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
“Harlee has been an amazing leader on this team both on and off the court,” Cumberland coach Hannah Vadakin said. “Her character shines through in her willingness to lend a helping hand, a joke to make you laugh and in her competitive spirit.”
Bethel’s Dominika Skoneczna, Campbellsville’s Molly Shannon, Cumberlands’ Kira Ervin, Freed-Hardeman’s Ann Elise Jackson, Georgetown’s Olivia Mitchell, Lindsey Wilson’s Madison Bidwell, Pikeville’s Mikela Cook, Shawnee State’s Abbie Kallner, Tennessee Southern’s Hannah Oliver and Thomas More’s Ruthie Neu were also honored with the recognition.
