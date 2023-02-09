Cumberland junior Mitch Rogers earned the Mid-South Conference baseball Pitcher of the Week after his efforts out of the bullpen last weekend.
The Clarksville native picked up two wins in relief over St. Andrews University and Point University in the season opening weekend. He threw four scoreless innings while collecting five strikeouts in the appearances.
