CU’s Scullion, Lindgreen tie for 12th at MSC Spring Invite

Cumberland’s Christian Lindgreen moved up 16 spots on the second day of the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational by shooting a 70.

 ANTHONY LATESSA • Cumberland University

CROSSVILLE — On the final day of the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational, Cumberland had a few players sick and had to take the loss against the field,

But despite that Phoenix teammates Tom Scullion and Christian Lindgreen finished strong to tie for 12th individually.

