CU’s Scullion, Lindgreen tie for 12th at MSC Spring Invite

CROSSVILLE — On the final day of the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational, Cumberland had a few players sick and had to take the loss against the field,
But despite that Phoenix teammates Tom Scullion and Christian Lindgreen finished strong to tie for 12th individually.
Since Cumberland was unable to put up a team score in the final round, the Phoenix ultimately finished last in the tournament. Lindsey Wilson won the tournament by 12 strokes to claim the regular season conference championship. University of the Cumberlands finished second followed by Campbellsville and Tennessee Southern in third and fourth.
Lindgreen was the biggest mover up the leaderboard in the final round jumping up 16 spots after firing a two-under-par, bogey-free, 70 Tuesday. He birdied No. 2 and No. 8 on the day while carding 16 pars. He finished with a 223 total.
Scullion also finished at 223, tied for 12th in the event. He notched an even-par 72 his final round with four birdies and four bogeys on the card.
Justin Reed moved up the leaderboard eight spots to finish tied for 29th. Reed posted a 74 in his final round with three birdies and five bogeys. He had a strong start to his round going birdie-birdie on his first two holes. He finished with 229 total strokes through 54 holes.
Patrick Chesnut was the only other Phoenix in the field competing as an individual. Chesnut finished tied for 27th in the event posting a 77 in his final round. He picked up one birdie and six bogeys on the day.
Cumberland’s next tournament on the schedule is the Mid-South Conference Championships at Bowling Green Country Club on April 24-25.
