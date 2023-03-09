CU’s Scullion named MSC Golfer of the Week

Cumberland freshman Tom Scullion was named Mid-South Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week on Monday after a third-place finish at the Showdown at Legends last week.
Scullion finished the tournament shooting a 219, 3-over par to lead the Phoenix in the tournament. Scullion carded a 3-under 69 in the first round with five birdies. He followed that with an even-par 72 in round two and closed the tournament with a 3-over 75. Scullion finished second in the tournament in birdies with 11.
