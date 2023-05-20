CU’s Scullion named to NAIA PING All-Midwest Region team

Tom Scullion

 Cumberland University

Cumberland freshman Tom Scullion was named to the NAIA PING All-Midwest Region team, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America, Wednesday night.

Scullion is one of 15 student-athletes in the region to make the list. Three from the Cumberlands, four from Lindsey Wilson and one from Campbellsville and Pikeville apiece earned the honor.

