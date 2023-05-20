CU’s Scullion named to NAIA PING All-Midwest Region team

Cumberland freshman Tom Scullion was named to the NAIA PING All-Midwest Region team, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America, Wednesday night.
Scullion is one of 15 student-athletes in the region to make the list. Three from the Cumberlands, four from Lindsey Wilson and one from Campbellsville and Pikeville apiece earned the honor.
The Wiltshire, England native played in all 10 tournaments for Cumberland this season averaging 74.4 strokes per round. He has been the Phoenix’s top finisher in seven of the 10 events.
He shot a low-round of 68 at the Blue Raider Invitational earlier this spring. He earned Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week one time this season. Scullion is the 121st ranked golfer in Golfstat.
