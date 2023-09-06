Cumberland running back Treylon Sheppard and safety Trevor Griffin were named the Mid-South Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for their performance in the overtime win against Webber International on Saturday.

Sheppard was a workhorse in the backfield for the Phoenix rushing for 140 yards on 21 carries. Sheppard averaged 6.7 yards per carry while breaking a long run of 49 yards. He set up the go-ahead score in overtime as he broke loose for 16 yards to the one-yard line before Luke Holloway punched in the walk-off touchdown.

