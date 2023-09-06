Cumberland running back Treylon Sheppard and safety Trevor Griffin were named the Mid-South Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for their performance in the overtime win against Webber International on Saturday.
Sheppard was a workhorse in the backfield for the Phoenix rushing for 140 yards on 21 carries. Sheppard averaged 6.7 yards per carry while breaking a long run of 49 yards. He set up the go-ahead score in overtime as he broke loose for 16 yards to the one-yard line before Luke Holloway punched in the walk-off touchdown.
Sheppard eclipsed 2,500 yards on his career in the game. He currently sits at 2,587 yards.
This is the second Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week Award for Sheppard in his career, winning it in the spring of 2021 in a game against Bethel.
Griffin led the team in tackles posting eight in the game with six of them being solo tackles. In overtime, Griffin picked off a pass to set up a chance for a walk-off win for Cumberland. It was his sixth career interception.
This is also the second time that Griffin has been named the Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week earning the honor last season against Point University.
The Phoenix are off this week, but will host Kentucky Christian University on Sept. 16 at Nokes-Lasater Field.
