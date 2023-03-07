CU’s Smith, Shires post top-five finishes at NAIA Wrestling Championships

WICHITA, Kan. — Cumberland’s Cole Smith placed third and Sammy Shires took fifth place during the All-American rounds of the final day of the NAIA National Championships at Hartman Arena last Saturday.
Smith started his day taking on a familiar opponent in the 10-seed Shadrick Slone from Campbellsville. The defending champion posted a quick first round pin to move on to face the No. 1 seed Jack Bass from Life after Bass was upset in the semifinals. Bass forfeited the match due to a medical forfeit setting up a rematch from last season’s NAIA finals match with 2-seed Marty Margolis from Grand View. This year’s rematch lacked the fireworks that last season as Smith picked up a point off a misconduct and rode out Margolis in the second and third round for a 2-0 win. This is his third top-3 finish at nationals in the last three years.
