CU’s Smith wins 165-pound nat’l championship by pin

WICHITA, Kan. — Cumberland’s Cole Smith put on a show in a thrilling come-from-behind victory to pin No. 3 Marty Margolis of Grand View to win the 165-pound weight class title at the 65th NAIA Wrestling National Championships last Saturday night.
The victory marks the first time a Phoenix wrestler has won an individual national championship since Jake Williams won the 149-pound class in 2015.
Margolis and Smith met once before this season at the NWCA National Duasl, where Smith won the match by a 5-2 decision.
Leading up to the national championship match, Smith won his first two matches of the tournament by pin and the next two by decision.
Margolis had Smith’s number in the first period, taking him down two times and recording a four-point near fall to lead 8-0. Smith, a sophomore from Channohan, Ill., regathered after the first period and could not be stopped in the second.
“I just had a feeling after going down 8-0 that I was still going to win,” Smith said. “I heard the Grand View fans getting really loud after the end of the first period, and I just had to get my head back in it.”
He looked unfazed by the deficit to start the second period, and the momentum shifted in his direction quickly. Smith got up off the bottom to end Margolis’ riding time and get an escape to trail 8-1.
Margolis started to get aggressive with his moves, leading to Smith putting him on his stomach with a takedown. Smith found a weak spot under the arm and flipped him on his back, pinning him at the 4:08 mark in the match to seal the national championship victory.
The normally calm and collected Smith erupted into celebration and immediately ran to give coach James Hicks and assistant Tyler Smith hugs as the Hartman Arena erupted in cheers for what was an exciting come-from-behind victory.
“He’s a machine, man,” Hicks said. “No one in the country can stick with him for seven minutes.
“Once Smith got back to his feet and got that takedown, I knew we had him.”
Smith is the fourth Phoenix wrestler to win an individual title after Keith Cupp in 2005, Corey Bleaken in 2011 and Williams in ’14 and ’15. He is also the first individual national champion for Hicks since he took over the program in March 2015.
Smith’s win also catapulted the Phoenix up the team standings from 11th place to an eighth-place finish with 51.5 points.
Smith advanced to the championship match with a win over David Rubbio in his semifinal match earlier Saturday.
Carter Cox, Keshawn Laws and Anthony Maia finished in eighth place as All-Americans in their respective weight classes.
Smith took care of business and topped No. 5 David Rubbio 6-3 by decision to move on to the championship match for the first time in his career.
Cox dropped his first match of the day by pinfall to No. 5 Isaac Crowell of Southeastern before taking on No. 6 seeded Dennis McNeal of Brewton Parker. Cox lost the match by major decision earning him eighth place overall and the second All-American honor of his career at Cumberland.
Laws dropped his first match of the day by decision 4-3 to Evan Potter of Southern Oregon, which moved him to the seventh-place match where he took on No. 5 seeded Jacob Ruiz of Life and lost by decision 1-0. Laws ends his Cumberland career with an eighth-place finish at nationals and his first All-American honor.
Maia lost his first consolation match of the day by decision 12-6 against No. 7 Derrick Smallwood of Lindsey Wilson. Maia then took on No. 11 James Williams of Embry Riddle in the seventh-place match and lost by pinfall. The senior finished in eighth place overall earning him the third NAIA All-American honor of his career.
