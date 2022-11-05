The 2022 Mid-South Conference cross country Champions of Character team has been released with Cumberland’s Walter Tanui earning a spot on the men’s team and Samantha Parker on the women’s, conference officials announced Thursday.

The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character Team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.

