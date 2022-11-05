The 2022 Mid-South Conference cross country Champions of Character team has been released with Cumberland’s Walter Tanui earning a spot on the men’s team and Samantha Parker on the women’s, conference officials announced Thursday.
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character Team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
Bethel’s (Tenn.) Dennis Kipkemboi, Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Samuel Bennett, Cumberland’s Walter Tanui, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Kyle Woodward, Freed-Hardeman’s (Tenn.) Nathan Mangrum, Georgetown’s (Ky.) Isaac Madding, Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Jace Cowman, Pikeville’s (Ky.) David Watson, Shawnee State’s (Ohio) Jonah Phillips, Tennessee Southern’s Colby Corum, Thomas More’s (Ky.) Kyle Gutfreund and Wilberforce’s (Ohio) Keyon Boatwright were all honored with the recognition.
On the women’s side, Bethel’s Russia Pyle, Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Marlena Sipes, Cumberland’s Samantha Parker, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Tara Todd, Freed-Hardeman’s (Tenn.) Zena Dorris, Georgetown’s (Ky.) India Pugh, Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Lieselotte Gertler, Pikeville’s (Ky.) Amber Moore, Shawnee State’s (Ohio) Jozi Brown, Tennessee Southern’s Cierra Arnold, Thomas More’s (Ky.) Jenna Cayze and Wilberforce’s (Ohio) Kahlani Pack were all honored with the recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.