CU seeks to follow upset weekend with road win

Tim Mathis has long claimed all games in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division are tough and contested and none can project a winner before kickoff.
Last week proved his point.
Two of the four games saw a ranked team lose to an unranked team while a winless team beat a squad with a couple of victories. Mathis’ Cumberland Phoenix knocked off No. 21 Cumberlands 14-10 while Bethel edged No. 8 Georgetown 25-24. Only top-ranked Lindsey Wilson’s 47-0 win over Thomas More followed the script.
“There’s not an easy game in the Mid-South,” Mathis said. “That’s our conference. You got to show up every week and play or you’re going to get beat.”
And the conference standings two games in is interesting to look at.
“You got Lindsey Wilson in first and six of us in second place,” Mathis said. “This week will unclutter it a lot just because we’re all starting to play each other now. We got as good a chance right now to win out. We’re second. Lindsey’s got to win every game, too. There are still possibilities of winning the conference. We just got to worry about Cumberland, continue to get better each week.”
Worrying about Cumberland this week also means worrying about Campbellsville, which picked up its first win of the season last week 31-28 over Pikeville at Ron Finley Stadium, site of today’s 12:30 p.m. CDT meeting. The Tigers, though their record doesn’t show the results, do what most other teams do Xs and Os-wise today.
“Spread team that’ll run and throw it,” Mathis said. “They try to spread you out a whole bunch and throw quick screens and bubbles. They don’t try to run it inside.
“Defensively, on paper, they’re a 3-3 team. But they’re multiple defense. They’ll get in an odd-man front. They’ll get in an even-man front. Just about every game they’ve gotten in something different. They play a lot of man coverage in the back. Whatever front they’re in, they’re man in the back, no matter what the defense is. They try to stack the box on you and play man on the outside.”
As might be expected for a 1-3 team, the Tigers are young. Two of them are freshmen from Lebanon High School — offensive lineman Jackson Monette and running back DeQuantay Shannon. Shannon has gotten into a couple of games and has 62 yards on 18 rushes. He also has two kick returns for 36 yards.
“He’s somebody we’ve got to watch out for,” Mathis said of Shannon. “He’s a good player.”
Turning his attention back to the Phoenix, Mathis said more production is needed from an offense which hasn’t scored 20 points in a game, yet, including the two wins.
“We did a lot better things on offense last week,” Mathis said. “We got to put more points on the board. We’re not putting a lot of points on the board.
“And our defense has just got to continue to get stronger and stronger and stronger. A team that averaged 57 points a game (Cumberlands) we held them to 10, 53 yards in the second half. That’s a pretty stout showing.”
Mathis said the Phoenix will have everybody available despite bumps and bruises.
Campbellsville is probably Cumberland’s biggest rival, even though next week’s opponent Bethel is in-state. The Tigers were the first opponent when CU revived the sport in 1990 and the only team that has been on the schedule in each of the 31 seasons since.
