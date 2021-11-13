CU seeks to keep Georgetown out of NAIA playoffs

Sixteen teams will qualify for the NAIA playoffs, most of which are conference champions ranked in the top 20 and a few at-large berths from the highest-rated remaining teams.
Top-ranked Lindsey Wilson has taken the bid from the Mid-South Conference’s Bluegrass Division with a two-game lead and just one week remaining. Georgetown is No. 17 and is 7-2 going into today’s 12:30 p.m. CDT finale against visiting Cumberland. The Tigers are, in a sense, in a playoff now, facing a must-win at their Toyota Stadium against a Phoenix team three games below .500 at 3-6.
“I would definitely imagine they have to win if they’re going to get in,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Tigers’ bubble predicament.
The Phoenix are trying to finish a disappointing season on an uptick on the heels of two low-scoring close losses to teams who were, at the time had records similar two or even worse than Cumberland’s.
“It’s a big game for us going into the offseason to right the ship,” Mathis said. “We’ve played well. We just haven’t finished. The last two games…you look at statistics, we should have won the game. But that don’t really matter. The scoreboard’s what matters. We just got to finish drives and make good on stuff and we got a shot.”
It’s not likely any coach has a deeper history with the Mid-South Conference than Georgetown’s Bill Cronin, in his 25th season as the head Tiger and who had a decade-plus run as an assistant at the school prior to the MSC’s formation. Several of the Bluegrass schools weren’t in the league or even playing football when Cronin began his head-coaching run which has him at 217 victories against 65 losses.
And when someone has had that kind of success for that long, he isn’t likely to stray from what has worked over the years.
“I’ve been playing against them since 2005 and they haven’t changed one iota,” Mathis said. “Defensively, they’re a 3-4 team. Offensively, they’re kind of a hybrid run-and-shoot type, wing-T-type run game.
“They like to get the ball out quick on the edge, just a real quick passing game. And they like to try to formation you out to run the football.”
While the Tigers hope to prepare for another football game next week, Mathis and his staff know they’ll start ramping up their recruiting as they seek to replace some 15 seniors who were honored at last week’s Senior Day and bolster the overall roster.
“We need a lot more depth on the offensive and defensive lines,” Mathis said of the Phoenix’s recruiting needs. “That’s always something we’re looking at. You can’t have enough of them.
“We’re losing (receiver) Ian Hafner. We need to get a few more receivers. A lot of the other positions we have offensively we’re kind of young and we got a lot of people returning.
“Defensively, we’ll be losing a couple of defensive backs we need to replace. But still, we got some young guys that have played this year that’ll take those spots. But we need more depth.”
