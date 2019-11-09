CU seeks to wash out taste of last week at Campbellsville

Cumberland's football team is looking for a good mouthwash, and the Phoenix are turning toward Campbellsville, Ky., to find it.
On the heels of last week's 27-0 home loss to Pikeville, the Phoenix are looking for a change of direction as they take their 4-4 record to Campbellsville for today's 3 p.m. CST game at Finley Stadium.
"We want to get that taste out of our mouth of playing so bad offensively," Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of this week's mission.
On paper, the Phoenix should be favored over the 1-7 Tigers, whose record is misleading, Mathis indicated.
"They're not a terrible team," Mathis said. "They've had some bad luck on some games."
Like most teams in the 21st century, the Tigers will run the spread.
"They like to run some, but they're going to try to throw it around," Mathis said. "Most of their formations are four-receiver sets."
Campbellsville will run a 4-4 or 4-2-5 defense with an emphasis, at least this week, on stopping Cumberland's run.
"They're going to put eight men in the box to try to stop our run," said Mathis, who added Pikeville used that tactic last week.
After this week, Cumberland will close the season at Georgetown. A win today would give the Phoenix a chance at a winning season.
"Our main focus this week is not about the records," Mathis said. "We got to play better than we did last week, and that's what we've been concentrating on.
"You get this one, you're not going to get a losing season. That's important for the psyche of the kids. But that's not the important thing to me. I just want us to play better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.