CU selected seventh in Bluegrass Division preseason poll

Cumberland football has been selected seventh in the 2021-22 Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division football preseason coaches’ poll, MSC officials announced Friday.
Defending national champion Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) has been selected as the favorite to win the Bluegrass Division.
The Blue Raiders topped the poll with 49 points and seven of the eight first-place votes.
Georgetown (Ky.) is ranked second in the coaches’ poll with 43 points and the final first-place vote.
The Tigers made an appearance in the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series last spring after earning an at-large bid.
Cumberlands (Ky.) and Bethel (Tenn.) sit at third and fourth, respectively, as the Patriots garnered 32 points and the Wildcats 26. Pikeville (Ky.), under new leadership this season with a new head coach, comes in at fifth with 25 voting points. Thomas More (Ky.) sits in sixth with 23 points,
The Phoenix are seventh with 18 points and Campbellsville (Ky.) rounds out the poll with eight.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team in the poll. The season is set to kick off on September 4 with the Phoenix traveling to West Palm Beach, Fla., to play Keiser University.
Cumberland will open up its home schedule the following weekend against St. Thomas University at Nokes-Lasater Field. Division play will start October 2 on the road at Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Ky.
