CU sets modern scoring mark in 65-22 rout

One-hundred six years and one day after being on the wrong end of the most lopsided score in college football history, Cumberland set the modern school record for points in a 65-22 homecoming triumph over Campbellsville last Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field.
After battling tooth and nail through five games, this was a breath of fresh air for the Phoenix, who jumped to a 34-0 first-quarter lead and were up 55-7 at halftime in a battle of teams with identical records coming into the contest.
“It was a great game,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “It’s nice to play like we did in the first half.
“It’s what we’re capable of doing. This is what we are offensively and defensively if we put everything together..”
A couple of hours after football legend Tim Tebow addressed the crowd listed as 4,172 (and the teams immediately afterward), redshirt freshman Luke Holloway put up Heisman Trophy-worthy numbers himself with five touchdown passes on 20-of-30 for 325 yards. His first three scores went to Jaylen Taylor, who finished with eight catches for 94 yards, on connections of 24, 17 and 5 yards.
He even came up smelling like a rose on a mistake as his pass deep down the middle appeared to be intercepted, only to be deflected back to a trailing Alex Valdez, who took it to the house for a 53-yard score late in the first quarter.
But Cumberland wants to establish the run, and the Phoenix did with 331 yards on the ground, including 144 yards by Treylon Sheppard and 118 by Nick Burge.
Sheppard swept for a 69-yard score in the first quarter and Burge crossed over on an 11-yard run in the second.
J.J. Johnson scored on a 7-yard run early in the second. Holloway’s 60-yard heave to a streaking Bryson Hill made it 55-7 with over nine minutes left before halftime.
“When you establish the run game, the throwing game becomes real easy for us and the RPO offense because if they’re going to bring up extra guys in the box, you got guys who have to break one tackle, or they may not have to get them to tackle, we got speed enough to go.”
Campbellsville, which shot itself with three lost fumbles and an interception, interrupted the onslaught with Luke Sheperson’s 35-yard scoring catch from Joshua Meglis.
The Tigers had a solid passing day as Jagger Gillis took over in the second half and hit 23 of 43 passes for 345 yards and a touchdown, a 40-yarder to Paul McCown with 1:50 to play.
Hunter Mathis’ 25-yard field goal was the only score of the third quarter.
Corydon Crawford returned a Matthew Pewitt punt 95 yards to the house with just under nine minutes to play for Campbellsville.
“When you get up like we did in the first half it’s hard to come out and keep doing…and I want to get everybody in the game and let them all play,” Mathis said after Campbellsville ran eight more plays than the Phoenix, who outgained the Tigers 678 yards to 468. “We got some young guys in the game and it’s on video so now we can evaluate them because it’s going to help us down the road. And it’s going to help us even next year for these young guys to get in and get some snaps.”
Cumberland matched that special teams score following the McCown touchdown when Timothy Freel ran back the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to tie the school record for most points in a game since the then-Bulldogs put up 64 against Tusculum back on campus at Lindsey Donnell Stadium in 1996. Mathis’ extra point then broke the mark (most points since the program was revived in 1990) with 1:34 to play. CU will likely forever be in the record book for having lost at Georgia Tech 222-0 on Oct. 7, 1916,
“We had some holding penalties and some drops,” Coach Mathis said. “It could have been a whole lot worse. The second half we kept killing ourselves with holding penalties which were just killing drives.”
On defense, end Jalen Brown recorded three sacks and forced a fumble while Lebanon’s Ryan Brown forced two fumbles from his strong safety position. Josh Jones, Evan Vaughan and Pewitt recovered fumbles while Trevor Griffin had an interception, all in the first half.
“The defense’s been doing that all year,” Coach Mathis said. “When the offense’s clicking and you have the extra possessions like that, that’s what we can do offensively.”
Cumberland, which snapped a three-game losing streak while breaking into the Mid-South Conference win column, will carry a 3-3 (1-3 MSC) record to Crestview Hills, Ky., this coming Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. CDT game at Thomas More.
Cumberland 65, Campbellsville 22
Campbellsville 0 7 0 15—22
Cumberland 34 21 3 7—65
First quarter
Cumberland—Jaylen Taylor 24 pass from Luke Holloway (Hunter Mathis kick), 13:32.
Cumberland—Taylor 17 pass from Holloway (kick failed), 10:46.
Cumberland—Taylor 5 pass from Holloway (Mathis kick), 4:05.
Cumberland—Treylon Sheppard 69 run (Mathis kick), 2:59.
Cumberland—Alex Valdez 53 pass from Holloway (Mathis kick), 1:06.
Second quarter
Cumberland—J.J. Johnson 7 run (Mathis kick), 13:29.
Campbellsville—Luke Sheperson 35 pass from Joshua Meglis (Devin Neally kick), 12:33.
Cumberland—Nick Burge 11 run (Mathis kick), 10:49.
Cumberland—Bryson Hill 60 yards from Holloway (Mathis kick), 9:05.
Third quarter
Cumberland—Mathis 25 FG, 7:33.
Fourth quarter
Campbellsville—Corydon Crawford 95 punt return (Zac Cole pass from Andre Siler),8:57.
Campbellsville—Paul McCown 40 pass from Jagger Gillis (Neally kick), 1:50.
Cumberland—Timothy Freel 96 kick return (Mathis kick), 1:34.
Team statistics
Camp Cumb
First downs 24 33
Rushes-yards 30-49 41-331
Passing yards 419 347
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 30-54-1 22-35-0
Punts-avg. 3-43.7 5-39-6
Fumbles-lost 3-3 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-33 9-81
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Campbellsville: Tre’ Bass 6-14, Joshua Meglis 3-(10), Jquon Sturdivant 1-6, Traveon Hawkins 4-10, Jagger Gillis 7-7, Archelus Smith 7-30, Trevor Hutt 1-0, Arturo Lopez 1-(-8). Cumberland: J.J. Johnson 9-36, Treylon Sheppard 13-144, Nick Burge 10-118, Carson Posch 4-15, Luke Holloway 1-8, Bryson Hill 1-8, Brandon Edmondson 3-2.
PASSING—Campbellsville: Joshua Meglis 7-11-0—74, Jagger Gillis 23-43-1—345. Cumberland: Luke Holloway 20-30-0—325, Brandon Edmondson 2-5-0—22.
RECEIVING—Campbellsville: Andre Siler 3-41, Tre’ Bass 1-2, Jquon Sturdivant 2-14, Archelus Smith 1-4, Timothy Pope 1-23, Patrick Oden 6-75, Zac Cole 1-1, Luke Sheperson 13-193, Paul McCown 2-50.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cumberland: Hunter Mathis.
