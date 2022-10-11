CU sets modern scoring mark in 65-22 rout

Campbellsville safety Donsha Knox (22) deflects a pass into the hands of Cumberland’s Alex Valdez, who takes it to the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown play and a 34-0 Phoenix lead late in the first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

One-hundred six years and one day after being on the wrong end of the most lopsided score in college football history, Cumberland set the modern school record for points in a 65-22 homecoming triumph over Campbellsville last Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field.

After battling tooth and nail through five games, this was a breath of fresh air for the Phoenix, who jumped to a 34-0 first-quarter lead and were up 55-7 at halftime in a battle of teams with identical records coming into the contest.

