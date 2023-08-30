CU shut out by Union in season opener

Cumberland defenders Jalen Brown (left), Jeremiah Mathews (99) and Dez Wallace smother a Union ball carrier early in the game.

 ANDY REED • Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland’s first offensive play was an interception of a batted pass. And it went downhill from there.

The Phoenix could never get started on offense as they opened the season with a 27-0 loss to visiting Union College last Saturday night at Nokes-Lasater Field.

