CU shut out by Union in season opener

Cumberland’s first offensive play was an interception of a batted pass. And it went downhill from there.
The Phoenix could never get started on offense as they opened the season with a 27-0 loss to visiting Union College last Saturday night at Nokes-Lasater Field.
“It was a fluke thing. It wasn’t a thing where someone stepped in front of it. It was off someone’s helmet I think,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the pick. “That gave them a little momentum and we never recovered from it offensively.”
Union, which hadn’t won in its last 19 outings, didn’t score on Paul Maxwell’s interception at Cumberland’s 38-yard line and was stopped on fourth down.
But Cumberland went nowhere and lined up to punt. Taji Jackson blocked Nolan Gottlied’s punt and the Bulldogs recovered on the Phoenix’s 12.
This time, Cumberland’s defense broke as Walker Russell dropped a pass to a streaking Jayden Bratcher for a 5-yard touchdown. It was the first of Russell’s four scoring passes as he completed 15 of 22 throws for 213 yards with an interception.
Union’s offense didn’t hit many big plays, at least early. The first came when Tony Norman took Russell’s pass 60 yards to the house for a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter. Norman caught seven passes for 116 yards.
Cumberland had just two good scoring opportunities. The first came when the Phoenix put together their best drive on the night from their 24 to the Union 8 before a fumble on first and goal backed the home team to the 15. Luke Holloway, who completed 7 of 22 passes for 78 yards, threw his second interception on fourth down to safety Jamarious McClellan in the end zone.
“We had opportunities,” Mathis said. “We just weren’t good enough offensively. We’ve got to do a lot better job on offense to get this going.
“We just didn’t block very well… When we blocked, we had some really good plays, some big runs by some guys. You got to do it on a consistent basis.”
Union took any remaining air out of Cumberland’s sails late in the third quarter on Russell’s 3-yard scoring flip to Isaiah Johnson. Ion Threalkill’s block of Jacob Borden’s extra point only denied the Bulldogs a point, not take away any momentum.
Cumberland’s other scoring chance came after Union’s Jase Polley was stopped on a fake punt run at the Bulldog 23. But three incompletions were followed by Kamron Smith’s sack of Holloway.
Union marched 67 yards in the other direction in seven plays to Russell’s 17-yard touchdown toss to Quinn Carter.
“Other than two big plays (the defense) played pretty good,” Mathis said of Cumberland’s D. “We kept giving them the ball so the defense was in the field a whole bunch. You can’t leave your defense on the field for 50 or 60 snaps and expect to win a football game.”
The Phoenix will make their longest road trip of the season this weekend when they travel to central Florida for a 12:30 p.m. CDT game at Webber International in Babson Park. It’s their only road trip out of their first five games through the first week of October.
Union 27, Cumberland 0
Union 14 0 6 7—27
Cumberland 0 0 0 0—0
First quarter
Union—Jayden Bratcher 5 pass from Walker Russell (Jacob Borden kick), 8:40.
Union—Tony Norman 60 pass from Russell (Borden kick), 2:59.
Third quarter
Union—Isaiah Johnson 3 pass from Russell (kick blocked), 2:52.
Fourth quarter
Union—Quinn Carter 17 pass from Russell (Borden kick), 6:14.
Team statistics
UC CU
First downs 18 12
—Rushing 2 9
—Passing 13 2
—Penalty 3 1
Rushes-yards 36-71 41-116
Passing yards 278 78
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 21-29-1 7-29-3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-48 6-72
Punts-avg. 7-26.7 9-31.1
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Union: Taji Jackson 11-27, Omarion Parks 6-20, Andrae Johnson 3-11, DeAaron Robinson 2-7, Jayden Ward 2-6, Jakob Greer 3-5, Walker Russell 8-(-2), Jase Polley 1-(-3). Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 11-69, Tim Pannell 6-33, Nick Burge 3-14, Nate Stephens 3-3, Kaiden Hatchett 2-2, Luke Holloway 14-0, Arkiyus Wright 1-0, Zach Holtzclaw 1-(-5).
PASSING—Union: Walker Russell 19-26-1—265, Jakob Greer 2-3-0—13. Cumberland: Luke Holloway 7-27-2—78, Zach Holtzclaw 0-2-1—0.
RECEIVING—Union: Tony Norman 7-116, Chris Thomas 4-74, Omarion Parks 3-38, Quinn Carter 1-17, D’Mauri Owens 1-12, Wyatt Rutgerson 1-9, Jayden Bratcher 1-5, Markel Robinson 1-3, Isaiah Johnson 1-3, Taji Jackson 1-0. Cumberland: Nick Burge 2-33, Carson Posch 1-16, Kaiden Hatchett 1-15, Isaac Finch 2-9, Nate Stephens 1-5.
