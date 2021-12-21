Cumberland dropped two spots in the latest NAIA top-20 wrestling coaches poll, released Thursday evening by the national office.
The Phoenix have six individuals inside the top 20 at the respective weight classes. Cole Smith jumped up to the top-ranked spot at the 165 weight-class.
Carter Cox came in at seventh at 125, Keshawn Laws landed at 18th at 133, Anthony Maia moved up to sixth at 157, John Olivieri dropped to 19th at 197 and Patrick Depiazza remained at fifth.
Smith is the new No. 1 165-pound wrestler in the NAIA. The Channonhan, Ill., native boosted his record to 16-0 with two tournament wins.
Smith has defeated five NCAA Division I wrestlers and posted a 10-7 decision over NCAA Division II’s number two wrestler in the 165-weight class and is 3-0 against NAIA ranked opponents.
Carter Cox dropped down to No. 7 at 125. He is 13-4 this season with three wins over NCAA Division I wrestlers.
Keshawn Laws moved up one spot to 18th at the 133-weight class. Laws is 10-3 on the season and upset No. 9 Dominick Arellano 7-2 in the dual with Baker yesterday. He is riding an eight-match win streak.
Patrick Depiazza remained put at No. 5 with a 12-3 record. He has won his last five matches including pinning No. 11 Nic Jarvis from Reinhardt at the Campbellsville Duals.
Anthony Maia moved up one position to No. 6. He is currently 9-3 on the season and was on a nine-match win streak until an 8-7 loss to Dallas Koelzer from Baker yesterday.
Olivieri dropped to 19th at the 197-weight class and is yet to wrestle at this point, but Olivieri’s reputation as a three-time national tournament participant proceeds him to get a nod in the top 20.
Grand View (Iowa) and Life (Ga.) remain the No. 1 and No.2 teams in the NAIA. Southeastern (Fla.) jumped back up to No. 3 while Indiana Tech fell to No. 4. Doane University (Neb.) drops one spot to fifth and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) jumps up to sixth.
The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) comes in at No. 7 followed by Reinhardt University (Ga.) at No. 8. The Phoenix follow at No. 9 and Montana-State Northern rounds out the top 10.
The Mid-South Conference leads the way in the polls with seven teams ranked in the top 20.
