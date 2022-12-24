CU slugger signs free agent deal with Twins

Cumberland first baseman Nolan Machibroda throws to shortstop for a forceout last season.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

Cumberland All-American Nolan Machibroda has signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins to become the first Phoenix in eight seasons to sign with an affiliated team.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Machibroda said, “It has all happened super quickly over the past two days and out of nowhere really. I’m just really blessed and thankful for the opportunity.

