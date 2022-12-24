CU slugger signs free agent deal with Twins

Cumberland All-American Nolan Machibroda has signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins to become the first Phoenix in eight seasons to sign with an affiliated team.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Machibroda said, “It has all happened super quickly over the past two days and out of nowhere really. I’m just really blessed and thankful for the opportunity.
“I’d say it’s the best Christmas present I’ve ever gotten.”
Machibroda earned first team All-American and Mid-South Conference Player of the Year honors this past season. He joined an elite list of Cumberland players to receive conference player of the year accolades: Rayden Sierra, Austin Krajnak, Mike Madarino, Matt Greener, Angel Mercado, Chris Smith, Billy Keppinger, Steve Green and Joe Modica.
He now joins a very select list of Cumberland baseball players who have signed to play affiliated ball as the 55th player in program history, but the first since 2014 when Josciel Veras was drafted by the Reds off the NAIA national champions.
“Nolan signing a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins is such a great moment for our program’s long history, which continues sending players to the next level,” Cumberland coach Ryan Hunt said. “Even a bigger and happier moment for Nolan. We are so happy and proud of him. He deserves this as he will go down as one of the best players to ever come through here.”
He was named the 70th All-American in Cumberland baseball history and the first under head coach Ryan Hunt.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native put together one of the best offensive seasons in Cumberland history. He posted a .460 batting average which ranks third best in school history behind greats Randy Stegall and Matt Greener and was also fourth-best in the NAIA.
He hit 17 home runs and led the Mid-South Conference in RBI with 83. The mark was seventh-best in the NAIA, despite everyone above him playing at least seven more games than Machibroda.
Machibroda strung together a 23-game hit streak this season and a smaller 10-game streak at the end of the season, but every game during the 10-game stretch went for multiple hits really boosting his average down the stretch of the season.
Machibroda is scheduled to report to Fort Myers, Fla., for spring training with the Twins in late February.
Minnesota has a Low-A minor-league affiliate in Fort Myers. Former CU slugger Rayden Sierra has been a hitting coach for the Mighty Mussels the last couple of seasons.
