Cumberland men’s soccer coach Shane Keely announced the hiring of Julian Lucumi as the full-time assistant coach effective immediately.

“We are really excited to welcome Julian to our staff,” Keely said. “ He is a talented young coach with a unique journey playing at different college levels around the country. The experience he has gained from his journey will help our program with the knowledge he brings and it will help in the recruiting aspect. He also has a great pulse on the local soccer landscape in Tennessee working with NUSA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.