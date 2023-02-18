Cumberland men’s soccer coach Shane Keely announced the hiring of Julian Lucumi as the full-time assistant coach effective immediately.
“We are really excited to welcome Julian to our staff,” Keely said. “ He is a talented young coach with a unique journey playing at different college levels around the country. The experience he has gained from his journey will help our program with the knowledge he brings and it will help in the recruiting aspect. He also has a great pulse on the local soccer landscape in Tennessee working with NUSA.
“Above all, Julian is a high-quality individual and someone our student-athletes can learn from and look up to both on and off the field.”
Lucumi played his senior season at Cumberland after transferring from Belmont University. He started in eight games and appeared in 16 as a defender. He scored five goals, fourth-best on the team, to help Cumberland to the 2018 Mid-South Conference championship and an NAIA National Tournament appearance.
After his playing days, Lucumi started coaching and working at Belmont’s men’s soccer camps assisting with preparation for training. From there, he went on to coach at Barca Academy in Nashville where he coached two teams per season. He provided administrative support to the academy and created playing schedules for the club.
Lucumi served as a volunteer assistant at Cumberland during the 2021 season working under coach Adam Grant and Shane Keely at the time. Lucumi analyzed the GPS information on the players after matches and also assisted with recruiting efforts.
In 2022, Lucumi worked as an assistant coach at Ensworth High School assisting with both the varsity boys and girls teams. He also worked as a facility operations manager for the Nashville Soccer Club and spent time at Nashville United Soccer Academy.
Lucumi earned his bachelor of business administration from Cumberland University in May 2019 and went on to get a master’s degree of sport administration from Belmont in May 2022.
