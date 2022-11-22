SPRING ARBOR, Mich. — Cumberland’s women’s (13-5-1) fells to No. 4 Spring Arbor University (16-1-3) in the NAIA Opening Round championship game last Saturday.

The first half was controlled by Spring Arbor as the Cougars maintained possession of the ball in Cumberland’s territory for most of the period. The Phoenix were outshot 15-1 in the first half with their lone shot coming from Marie Bathe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.