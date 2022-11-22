SPRING ARBOR, Mich. — Cumberland’s women’s (13-5-1) fells to No. 4 Spring Arbor University (16-1-3) in the NAIA Opening Round championship game last Saturday.
The first half was controlled by Spring Arbor as the Cougars maintained possession of the ball in Cumberland’s territory for most of the period. The Phoenix were outshot 15-1 in the first half with their lone shot coming from Marie Bathe.
The Cougars had a good scoring opportunity in the 14th minute but Sabrina Graziano flew to the top of the box to record a sliding save. Two minutes later Madison Marshall sent another strong shot off the crossbar to continue applying pressure to the Phoenix defenders.
Spring Arbor struck first in the 38th minute of play after Graziano deflected a shot directly towards Marshall who connected on a header, sending the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 Cougars’ lead.
The Cougars extended their lead to 2-0 in the 43rd minute on a header by Mackenzie Selvius following a free kick opportunity.
Cumberland played better in the second half, shutting down Spring Arbor’s offense. The Phoenix recorded three total shots in the second half with only one being on goal from Macy Douglas. Spring Arbor held strong defensively to secure a 2-0 win.
The Phoenix opened the Opening Round last Friday with a 3-1 win over Briar Cliff.
Haley Stevens scored twice in the first half while Evelyn Jimenez picked up a goal and an assist as Cumberland outshot the Chargers 20-10.
The Phoenix finished their season with an overall record of 13-5-1.
