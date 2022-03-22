CU softball bats come alive for series win over UPike

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland hit three home runs in 6-1 first-game win and pushed across 13 runs in a 13-2 game-two victory for a Mid-South Conference series win over Pikeville last Saturday.
Cumberland (11-11, 8-8 MSC) swung the bats well today posting 19 runs on the day. Kenzie France posted two home runs on the day, Mariah Clark picked up a win in the circle and hit one home run, two doubles, and eight runs batted in. Madison Koczersut hit a home run in game one.
Clark threw another gem in the first game. She tossed all seven innings for a complete game giving up one run on six hits while picking up the win.
Pikeville scored first in the second inning as Clark issued a walk to Alexis Roby and then hit Kendall Hillard by a pitch. Roby came in to score on a single by Jamie Pollard for the early lead.
Cumberland responded in the top of the third with two runs as Allie Burleson singled and then Koczersut hit a home run over left-center for all the run support that Clark needed.
France led off the fourth inning with a solo shot to left field to add an insurance run for a 3-1 lead.
In the fifth inning, Burleson singled through the right side and Koczersut doubled to set up a three-run home run by Clark.
Clark did the rest in the circle, shutting down the Bears offense for a 6-1 win in game three of the series.
In game two, the Phoenix struck first in the second inning, France drew a lead off walk and moved to second on a groundout. She came across to score on a double by Abby Peach for a 1-0 lead.
The Phoenix manufactured a run in the third as Ashley Evans singled up the middle to lead off the inning. She moved to second on a groundout and went to third on a wild pitch. Koczersut hit an RBI-groundout to extend the lead to 2-0.
Pikeville answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning capitalizing on two Cumberland errors to tie the game at 2-2.
In the fifth inning, Dee Dee Dunn got on with a one-out single and Evans bunted for a single. Burleson drove in a run with an RBI single and Koczersut singled to load the bases. Clark unloaded the bases with a three run double and France followed it with her second home run of the day for six runs on the inning and a 8-2 lead.
Peach led off the sixth inning with a double and Dunn and Evans walked to load the bases. Burleson had another RBI on a groundout and Kozcersut reached on a fielder’s choice to score another run. Clark hit her second double of the game to bring in two more runs. Ashtyn Blair singled in Clark for a 13-2 lead.
Emily Cooper finished the game out in the sixth throwing all six innings for the run rule complete game. Cooper gave up six hits and one earned run.
The Phoenix’s scheduled doubleheader at Brescia today has been postponed due to rain in the forecast and will be made up later in the season. Cumberland will host No. 4 Freed-Hardeman in an MSC series with twin bills set for Friday and Saturday at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Cumberland wins game two in extrasPIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland dropped the first game of the Mid-South Conference series in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel and responded with a 7-5 extra-inning win to split the first day of the four-game, two-day set against Pikeville.
Mariah Clark tossed six innings giving up just four hits and two runs, but Pikeville starter Mattea Ware went the distance allowing just one run. The Phoenix could not get the bats going against Ware in the circle during game one.
The Bears pushed across a run in the second inning when Clark walked Alexis Roby and hit Kendall Hilard with a pitch, her only two free bases allowed all game. Clark got a big punch out for the second out, but catcher Jamie Pollard had a clutch two-out RBI on a single up the middle for a 1-0 lead.
Both Clark and Ware had three up, three down innings in the third and fourth. Kenzie France broke up the skid with a single to start the fifth inning. Pinch runner Addison Melton checked in for France and immediately swiped second base. Ashton Whiles singled, moving Melton to third and Abby Peach brought her home with an RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game going to the sixth at 1-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lillie Kluesner hit a one-out single up the middle and Carrie Boyd laced a double to right to push across the go-ahead run 2-1.
Ware had a three up, three down inning in the seventh to close out game one 2-1.
In game two, Cumberland gave up two runs in the first inning off of four errors in the inning allowing Pikeville to get up 2-0 in the first.
The Phoenix rallied to tie it at 2-2 in the third as DeeDee Dunn was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and Ashley Evans and Allie Burleson singled on bunts to load the bases. Mariah Clark drew a bases loaded walk for a run to chase Pikeville starter. France hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2.
Ashtyn Blair led off the fourth with a single up the middle and moved to second on a sac bunt by Abby Peach. Evans roped a one-out triple to right-center to score Blair. Burleson doubled to right to score Evans, and Macy Powell singled up the middle for the third run of the inning and a 5-2 lead.
Pikeville answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning where the score held tied 5-5 forcing extra innings.
Blair reached base in the eighth to start the inning by a UPike error. Peach singled on a bunt and Evans drove in Blair for the go-ahead run. Burleson added an insurance run on an RBI groundout for a 7-5 lead.
Emily Cooper forced a ground ball double play to end the game. Cooper tossed all eight innings for the win. She gave up nine hits and five runs, just three of them earned while striking out two batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.