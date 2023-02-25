WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s offense struggled in the Phoenix’s Mid-South Conference softball opener as they fell 4-1 Thursday against the No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
Cumberland (4-3) only collected three hits in the game with two coming off the bat of Madison Koczersut. Bailey Griffith got the start in the circle, pitching five innings with three earned runs and one strikeout.
The Patriots got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first inning when they found themselves with runners at second and third early in the inning. A bunt single brought home the first run of the game and sacrifice fly drove in the second run of the inning giving the Cumberlands a 2-0 lead after one inning.
Cumberland finally responded in the top of the third when Kenzie France drove an RBI double into right-center field to bring the score to 2-1.
After back-to-back scoreless innings, the Patriots got to Griffith again in the bottom of the fourth. An error and a single put two runners on base for Bailey Turnbow who hit a triple to right-center, clearing the bases and putting the Cumberlands up 4-1 at the end of the fourth.
The Phoenix only managed to record one more hit the rest of the game when Koczersut singled in the top of the seventh as Cumberland lost 4-1.
The Phoenix were to play games two and three of the conference series yesterday. They will return home for a Monday double header against Oakwood at 1 p.m. at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
