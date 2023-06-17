It happened three months ago today, but the story is only getting out this week.
Video from a Cumberland softball game in March was aired on a Cincinnati TV station a few days ago and has since gone viral.
It shows Thomas More’s Becca Mowen hitting a grand slam over the center-field fence to give the Saints a 10-9 win over Cumberland in Crestview Hills, Ky.
It turned out to be anything but a routine walk-off home run when Mowen found herself unable to walk.
Three steps before reaching second base, Mowen collapsed when her hamstring popped twice. While the three runners ahead of her scored to tie the score, she was helpless in the middle of the diamond. By rule, her coaches or teammates weren’t allowed to help her.
“Nobody could touch her except herself or our own team,” Cumberland coach Stephanie Theall said Thursday. “That’s the rule.”
She said that also technically applies to a coach congratulating a player rounding third base on a home run. Obviously, it’s a rule never enforced. But Mowen’s predicament put everyone in a quandary.
“The only way she would have made it home was to crawl or for our girls to pick her up,” Theall said.
So, they did. Cumberland shortstop Jacey Hatfield and centerfielder Ashley Evans picked her up, took her to second base where she tapped the bag, carried her to third for the same thing and then to home with the run which beat the Phoenix.
Theall said if Mowen could advance no further and didn’t have help, the three runs would have counted, time would be called and she would have to be replaced with a runner at second base with the next batter at the plate.
“Honestly, our entire team went straight to her,” Theall said. “They were all trying to pick her up, but obviously only two can.
“My shortstop said that was her moment and we weren’t about to take that away.”
The Phoenix could have let her stay at second base and force Thomas More’s coach to call timeout for a runner.
“I remember this so vividly,” Theall said. “The walkoff happens and I’m hanging my head feeling sorry for ourselves because we just lost the game. By the time I picked my head up, which was within half a second, they were already to her picking her up. It wasn’t even a second thought in their mind at all… Never for a second did I think they would have ever taken advantage of that.
“I have kids with hearts of gold. They’re good people. They care for others. They’re solid, solid human beings. I couldn’t be more proud of what they did. I don’t think for a second they would have gone another way.”
Thomas More swept the three-game series. But the teams met again last month in the Mid-South Conference tournament in Bowling Green, Ky. Mowen hit another slam, and she completed the tour around the bases, to give the Saints an 8-6 lead in the fifth inning. But this time, Cumberland came back with five in the bottom of the inning and two in the sixth to win 13-9 in what could be the teams’ final meeting as Thomas More is leaving the NAIA for NCAA Division II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.