Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 9:19 am
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 9:19 am
Cumberland softball started its season with a 1-1 record after splitting its double header with No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan on Monday at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Wesleyan took game one 3-1 before Cumberland claimed the nightcap 4-2.
Cumberland’s Bailey Griffith and Tennessee Wesleyan’s Cheyenne Strong cruised through three scoreless innings with neither side getting a hit for an even 0-0 score.
Both teams came alive in the fourth in another well-matched inning ending in a 1-1 score. The Bulldogs were the first to jump on the scoreboard with three hits and a run in the top of the fourth. The Phoenix responded accordingly as Ashtyn Blair doubled down the left-field line, scoring Ashley Evans to tie the game.
Tennessee Wesleyan jumped ahead at the top of the fifth as Hallie Dearman recorded the only home run of the day to open the inning. The Phoenix struggled to get hits due to some excellent pitching from Strong, who struck out 14 Cumberland batters.
The Bulldogs spread their lead to two runs at the top of the seventh inning, earning a run off two hits of the inning. Again, the Phoenix were held scoreless as Evans was the only batter to get a hit to close out game one.
TWU took the first game 3-1, with nine hits and only two errors.
The Phoenix cut their strikeout total down from 14 to two in game two of the doubleheader, playing a big role in the outcome of the second game. Emily Cooper recorded a complete game in the circle, allowing only five hits with no earned runs.
Ashley Evans led the team in hits with three, while Anna Lay and Ashton Whiles each recorded two hits in the game.
Both starters cruised in the circle for the first two innings, each posting two scoreless frames to start the game.
The Bulldogs jumped on the board first in the top of the third inning after Snead ripped a double down the left-field line to push across two runs.
The Phoenix quickly responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Lay got things started with a leadoff single to shortstop and she stole second to put herself in scoring position. Evans stepped into the box next and roped a single into right field to score Lay from second. Later in the inning, Brylee Bartley picked up an infield single with the bases loaded to tie the game at 2-2.
The Phoenix took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning after putting two more runs on the board. Two singles and an error helped load the bases for Jacey Hatfield, who drove in a run on a line drive single up the middle. Madison Koczersut helped extend the lead to 4-2 with a fielder’s choice groundout.
Tennessee Wesleyan put two runners on with two outs in the sixth inning to give the Phoenix a scare but Cooper shut down four straight batters to help secure the 4-2 upset win for the Phoenix.
Cumberland will be back on the diamond Friday to take on Union College at home.
