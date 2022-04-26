Cumberland will play host to Bethel University in the Mid-South Conference Softball Tournament at Billy Dee Ross Stadium, announced after the completion of the regular season games Saturday evening.
The tournament begins with a best of three series on campus sites this coming weekend with six teams advancing to South Warren High in Bowling Green for the remainder of the championship.
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) is the tournament’s top seed after winning the regular-season title. The Lions (45-3, 28-3 in the MSC) earned a direct bid to the final site.
Five opening-round series will determine the final five teams that will advance to the six-team double-elimination tournament.
Second-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) (33-14, 24-6) hosts No. 11-seed Pikeville (14-34, 3-27) in the first of five opening-round series.
Third-seeded Cumberlands (Ky.) (35-14, 21-7) plays host to No. 10-seed Georgetown (Ky.) 15-29, 8-21) while fourth-seeded Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (33-14, 22-8) hosts No. 9-seed Thomas More (Ky.) (17-27, 11-20).
Fifth-seeded Tennessee Southern (23-23, 14-18) hosts No. 8-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) 27-21, 11-20) while sixth-seeded Cumberland hosts No. 7-seed Bethel (Tenn.)20-26, 12-20).
A pair of tiebreakers were administered.
Tennessee Southern and Cumberland finished with 14-18 conference marks while Shawnee State and Thomas More ended with 11-20 conference records.
Tennessee Southern earned the higher seed based on the conference’s second tiebreaker — record against MSC teams beginning with the No. 1 seed, and if still tied proceeding in descending order.
Tennessee Southern split four games with third-seeded Cumberlands while Cumberland posted a 1-3 record against Cumberlands. Tennessee Southern and Cumberland split during the season — the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record — and both teams suffered three losses to Freed-Hardeman while both teams did not play Campbellsville.
Shawnee State earned the higher seed over Thomas More after winning two of three games this season against the Saints.
The Opening Round begins Friday at the campus sites. The final site runs May 5-8 in Bowling Green.
Cumberland splits season finale
PULASKI — Cumberland (19-21, 14-18 Mid-South Conference) split its doubleheader against Tennessee Southern (23-23, 14-18) to divide the series 2-2. Cumberland won game one 3-0 but dropped the series finale 3-0 last Saturday.
Game OneMariah Clark got the start inside of the circle in game one and picked up right where she left off yesterday. Clark pitched three perfect innings to start the game, picking up three strikeouts in that span.
Cumberland got on the board first in the top of the fourth when Clark blasted a solo home run to give them a 1-0 lead. The Phoenix extended their lead further in the sixth inning when Clark drove in her second run of the game on an RBI double. Later in the inning, Madison Koczersut pushed in another run on an RBI single to put the Phoenix ahead 3-0.
Clark shut the door for any kind of comeback as she retired six out of the last seven Firehawk hitters to win 3-0. She recorded seven shutout innings, only allowing two hits while striking out five.
The Phoenix tallied six hits in the game and played a clean game defensively with no errors. Clark led the way at the plate as well with a home run and two RBIs.
Game TwoThe Firehawks struck first in game two after an RBI double gave them a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Tennessee Southern added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a passed ball and a fielder’s choice to take a 3-0 lead.
The story in game two proved to be Samantha King’s effort in the circle. King pitched a complete game shutout en route to the 3-0 win, only allowing three base runners in the game on three Phoenix hits.
Annalee Moore started the game for the Phoenix, pitching five innings while allowing five hits and three earned runs. Kaitlin Higgins threw one scoreless inning in relief in the sixth inning. Ashley Evans had a two-hit performance at the plate with a double and Allie Burleson picked up a single.
CU splits Friday doubleheaderPULASKI — Cumberland (18-20, 13-17 Mid-South Conference) split its doubleheader against Tennessee Southern (22-22, 13-17) Friday night. The Phoenix started the series with a 3-0 win but fell 12-1 in game two.
Game OneMariah Clark got off to a hot start in the circle, pitching three hitless innings to begin the game. The Phoenix rallied off of her efforts in the top of the fourth when they found themselves with bases loaded and one out. Ashley Evans stepped into the box next and beat out an infield single to second base, bringing in the first two runs of the game.
Clark continued to breeze in the circle until the fifth inning when the Firehawks threatened to score.
Tennessee Southern had a runner on first base with two outs when Hayley Parrott ripped a double to left field but the Phoenix flashed their leather on a relay play to gun out the runner at the plate for the final out of the inning.
Abbey Peach led off the top of the sixth with a double to left field and advanced to third on a single from DeeDee Dunn. Ashton Whiles helped extend Cumberland’s lead later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to center field for a 3-0 lead.
The Phoenix cruised the rest of the way thanks to Clark’s dominant performance in the circle to earn the 3-0 win in game one. Clark pitched a complete game shutout while only allowing two hits and surrendering three walks.
Evans led the way offensively in a three-for-four day at the plate with an RBI. Dunn and Peach picked up two hits apiece in a game where Cumberland tallied nine total hits.
Game TwoThe Firehawks struck first in game two on an RBI double from Brady in the bottom of the first inning. Tennessee Southern extended their lead further in the bottom of the third by scoring six runs on four hits and two Phoenix errors to give them a 7-0 lead.
Allie Burleson produced a leadoff single and advanced to second on a passed ball to start the top of the fourth inning. Burleson advanced to third on a ground ball and eventually scored on a two-out fielding error by Pena to cut the deficit to 7-1.
Unfortunately for the Phoenix, Tennessee Southern was not finished as they poured on five more runs in the fourth inning to take a 12-1 advantage heading into the fifth inning. With two outs in the fifth inning, Dunn walked and Evans singled but a ground ball fielder’s choice ultimately ended the game in a 12-1 run rule.
Emily Cooper pitched 3.2 innings in her start while allowing ten hits and five earned runs. Burleson and Evans picked up the only two hits for the Phoenix.
