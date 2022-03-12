CU splits doubleheader against No. 17 Cumberlands

Cumberland baseball continued to stay hot at the plate Thursday in a doubleheader split against No. 17 University of the Cumberlands at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (11-15, 5-2 Mid-South Conference) produced power at the plate and a lot of it, hitting six home runs on the day as Cumberland won the first game 9-5 in a scheduled seven-inning game before being run-ruled 17-7 in eight innings of the nightcap. Cole Turney had a big day at the plate by hammering three homers.
Game One
Cumberland pitcher Alex Smith had a dominant showing on the mound in game one. Smith tossed six complete innings allowing only one run while striking out five Patriot hitters.
Turney led the way offensively by driving in five runs on two home runs. Nolan Machibroda and Tyner Hughes each recorded a solo home run in the game.
Jayden Hanna got hit by a pitch to lead off the game for the Phoenix. Turney came up to the plate next and put Cumberland on the board early with a two-run home run. Hughes came up to the plate next and sent a ball deep to right-center field for back-to-back home runs giving the Phoenix a 3-0 lead in the first.
Ethan Shelton got the Phoenix started in the bottom of the second with a leadoff double. Two batters later, Farmer singled to shortstop to advance Shelton to third and a balk brought him home for the fourth run of the game.
In the bottom of the third, a single and a double put runners on second and third to start the inning. Two batters later, Shelton hit a sac fly to right field to bring home Cumberland’s fifth run to take a 5-0 lead.
The Patriots scored their first run of the game in the top of the fourth after two singles and a sac fly.
With one out and two runners on in the bottom of the sixth Turney sent a ball deep to left-center field for a three-run homer, his second of the day. Cumberland hit back-to-back home runs for the second time of the game when Machibroda hit a ball into the trees past the center-field wall for a 9-1 lead.
The Patriots gave Cumberland a scare in the top of the seventh by scoring four runs in the inning. Cumberland led 9-5 with bases loaded and two outs with the tying run at the plate when Schilling forced a flyout to win the game.
Game Two
The Phoenix brought the bats again in game two but did not get the same results on the mound. Cumberland collected 11 hits with two home runs while only making one error.
Four Phoenix hitters had multi-hit games while Turney and Hughes picked up another home run apiece.
The Patriots jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after two innings of play. They added five more runs in the third with the help of a grand slam giving them a 9-0 lead.
Santrel Farmer led off the third with a double down the left-field line. Later in the inning, Hughes drew a two-out walk and Machibroda drove in a run with an RBI single.
The Cumberlands got the run back immediately in the fourth after a double and a single extended their lead to 10-1.
The Phoenix got their first scoreless frame in the top of the fourth and rallied to score four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Turney hit a two-out solo home run to right field for the first run in the inning. Tyler Stokes drove in a run with a single and Machibroda scored on a wild pitch. Shelton hit a ground ball to shortstop that was bobbled to help bring in the fourth run of the inning as Cumberland cut the deficit to 10-5.
Cumberland trailed 12-5 going into the bottom of the sixth when Tyner Hughes hit a two-run homer down the left-field line to keep the Phoenix battling.
But the Patriots added five more runs in the seventh and eighth inning to win by run-rule 17-7.
The looked to take the series win yesterday as the series, which was moved up a day due to weather, wraps up. Cumberland is scheduled to host Bryan College at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
