CU splits doubleheader with Tennessee Southern

Cumberland’s Xavier Torres dives into third base on a fourth-inning triple in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader. It was one of his four hits in the twin bill.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland split a Mid-South Conference doubleheader with Tennessee Southern on Thursday as the Firehawks won game one 15-11, but the Phoenix regrouped for a 10-5 win in game two at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.

The Phoenix (29-11-1, 19-5 MSC) needed some help yesterday in order to clinch a regular season conference championship.

