CU splits two games on Cajun Collision final day

STERLINGTON, La. — Cumberland baseball split two games on day two of the Cajun Collision last Saturday to go 1-3 on the weekend.
Cumberland (2-10) was not able to get the bats rolling, only tallying four total hits on the day, two of which came off the bat of Tyner Hughes. Cumberland hitters walked a total of 13 times and Phoenix pitchers recorded 16 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Jarvis Christian and a 3-2 loss to University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
Jarvis Christian CollegeA dominant outing from right handed pitcher Trevor Muzzi helped Cumberland seal the 1-0 win over the Bulldogs. Muzzi threw a complete game shutout tallying 11 strikeouts and only allowing three hits in the contest. Cole Turney and Hughes picked up the only two hits in the game with both coming in the third inning.
Muzzi got the game rolling by striking out the side in the first frame of the game. Cumberland had back to back walks to begin the bottom half of the first and followed it up with a double steal giving them runners on second and third with no outs. Unfortunately the Phoenix were unable to do anything with it as the next three batters went down in order.
Cumberland finally struck first in the bottom half of the third after a single and a stolen base by Hughes brought up Turney for an RBI opportunity. Turney hit a routine fly ball into left field that was pushed towards the line by the wind falling for an RBI double giving Cumberland a 1-0 lead.
Pitching and defense continued to dominate from that point on as Muzzi struck out five more batters closing the door on any comeback from the Bulldogs.
University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma
Daniel Alvarez got the ball in game two of the day throwing four complete innings allowing two runs on six hits while collecting two strikeouts. Jack Webb threw one inning in relief for the Phoenix striking out two and allowing one run on two hits. Rance Pittman threw the final inning for Cumberland shutting down the Drovers offense while striking out one hitter.
The Drovers got on the board early in the bottom of the first after a lead off single brought up Luis Pelayo to the plate. Pelayo hit a double to left center field, bringing home Gaunt from first. Mendoza tried to back-pick Pelayo at second base but his throw deflected off the glove of Tyler Stokes and into center field advancing him to third. Pena hit a sacrifice fly to left field bringing the score to 2-0.
The Phoenix answered quickly after three two-out walks in a row led them to a bases-loaded hit by pitch to bring home a run, cutting the lead down to 2-1.
Alvarez settled in on the mound after a rough first inning cruising through innings two through four.
Freebies continued to lead the way for the Phoenix when two more walks set up an RBI single for Hughes. Unfortunately the Phoenix left a pair of runners stranded before they could make the damage worse.
Webb went on to pitch in relief for Alvarez in the fifth inning shutting down the side in order. Webb came back out for the bottom of the sixth.
A slow chopped single to third got the Drovers started in the bottom of the sixth inning before a walk put two runners on. A passed ball advanced both runners up a bag and a single from Peyton McDowall drove in a run giving them a 3-2 lead with two runners on with no outs. This forced another pitching change to right handed pitcher Rance Pittman. Pittman was able to work the Phoenix out of trouble without allowing another run to cross in the inning holding the Drovers to a 3-2 lead heading into the seventh.
Hagen Earls went in to pitch for Science & Arts in the top of the seventh and shut the Phoenix down in order to pick up the save helping the Drovers win 3-2.
Cumberland was back in action at home yesterday against No. 7 Indiana-Southeast. The Phoenix will continue their homestand Wednesday with a 1 p.m. game against Brescia at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Phoenix drop pair of games on first day of Cajun Collision
STERLINGTON, La. — Cumberland baseball drops two games in day one of the Cajun Collision despite three home runs. Cumberland pitchers recorded 17 strikeouts on the day and the hitters collected 14 hits.
Tyner Hughes recorded three hits with a home run and four RBI’s on the day. Santrel Farmer collected three hits, a home run and two RBI’s as Cumberland lost to Central Methodist 13-5 and Tabor 6-4.
Central Methodist University
Pitching and defense ended up biting the Phoenix in game one against Central Methodist University. The Phoenix made four errors in the field while Cumberland’s pitchers surrendered six walks and six hit batters.
Cumberland flashed some power at the plate hitting two home runs and eight total hits. Central Methodist was able to find timely hitting, scoring 13 runs on 14 hits.
Cole Turney put Cumberland on the scoreboard first in the bottom half of the first inning with a solo shot to left center on the first pitch of the at-bat, his first home run of the season.
In the top of the second, Robbie Merced answered with a home run off Mitch Rogers to tie things up. Cumberland pushed across a run in the bottom half, Chewy Sanders reached on a one out single to right and came across to score on a throwing error by pitcher Sebastian Escobar to give the Phoenix a 2-1 lead over Central Methodist after two complete.
Central Methodist chased starter Rogers in the third after five runs were pushed across. Bobby Nichols started the rally with a one out single and followed that by swiping second and moving to third on a throwing error by Angel Mendoza behind the plate. He came across to score on a wild pitch after a walk to Tommaso Giorola. Tanner Sears was hit by a pitch to put two runners on and Cole Luedeking brought in Giarola with a single to left. Back-to-back throwing errors by Rogers on bunts pushed across two runs and a single by Khalil Thrasher scored the final run to give Central Methodist a 6-2 lead.
Wyatt Folsom came in relief for Alex Smith in the fifth inning and hit the first batter he faced. Grant Victor singled up the middle and Folsom walked the next batter to load the bases. Victor Plaz singled up the middle to push across two more runs and extend the Eagles lead to 8-2.
Logan Baskin came in to throw the sixth and issued a walk to the leadoff batter and Merced cranked his second home run of the day over center field to give CMU a 10-2 lead after six.
Hughes brought Cumberland back into striking distance with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, his second home run of the week. The Eagles got out of the inning with a 10-5 lead after six innings.
A walk and two singles loaded the bases for CMU in the top half of the seventh when Merced hit a sac fly bringing his RBI total to four on the game. Victor singled to bring home another run and Raul Cosme followed him up with another single to bring the score to 13-5 going into the final frame.
The Phoenix were shut down in 1-2-3 fashion in the bottom half of the seventh ending the game and giving the Eagles the 13-5 win.
Tabor College
Farmer recorded two hits with a home run in game two of the day against Tabor College. Mendoza and Nathan Vaughn doubled in the contest and Eigenhuis recorded six strikeouts in four innings of work.
Cumberland struck first again in game two after Farmer hit a solo shot to left center for his first home run of the season.
The Bluejays found some offense in the bottom of the second by loading the bases after a single, walk, and a hit batter. Girard brought home the first run of the day for Tabor with a sac fly to right. Gallardo came up with two runners on and was able to hit an RBI double followed up by a fielder’s choice to bring home another run giving the Bluejays a 3-1 lead.
Vaughn got the Phoenix started in the third getting a lead off double down the left field line. Jayden Hanna bunted Vaughn over to third and Hughes brought him home with a fielder’s choice groundout to third to cut the lead down to 3-2.
Tabor quickly answered in the bottom half of the third after a walk and a hit batter led up to an RBI single from Schafer to give them a 4-2 lead over the Phoenix.
Cumberland kept the bats rolling in the fourth when Angel Mendoza hit a rocket line drive off the top of the center field wall for a one out double. Nolan Machibroda came up next for the Phoenix and hit a screamer ground ball in between first and second for an RBI single to cut the lead down to 4-3.
Eigenhouis looked dominant on the mound in the bottom of the fourth striking out all three batters he faced in the inning.
Farmer picked up his second hit of the game in the top of the fifth while also driving in the tying run from third with an RBI single up the middle.
The bottom of the fifth started with a deep fly ball to center field that Butler was unable to see as it dropped behind him near the wall in center to give Tabor a lead off double. Back to back singles brought home one run and then a fielder’s choice later in the inning brought home another giving Tabor a 6-4 lead.
Rance Pittman came out of the pen in relief in the sixth striking out two batters to shut down the Bluejay hitters.
Eric Turner went on to pitch for the Bluejays in the top of the seventh and closed the door on the Phoenix recording two K’s and a fly out.
