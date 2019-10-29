CU Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat

The 2019 Cumberland Sports Hall of Fame induction class was introduced following the first quarter of Saturday's football game. The newest members of the hall are the 1983 women's basketball team (from left), which finished second in the national junior college tournament), baseball's Mark Purvis (with his sons) who played from 1990-93, and men's basketball's Ricky Collins (far right), a member of the 1975-76 team. Members of the 1982-83 womnen's basketball team are (in no order in reference to the photo) Sherrie Chaffin, Nicky Neal, Karen Scott, Sharen Douglas, Judy Perkins, Dana Hare, Stephanie Falk, Rita Pierce, Beth Boswell, Shelly Reed, Robin Hare, Joanna Oliphant, Donzala Greer and Shelia Aaron.