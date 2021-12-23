Coming off successful fall schedules, Cumberland golf coach Rich Williams has announced the spring 2022 season for the men and women.
The men will open up at the Kinderlou Forest Spring Invite in Lowndes County, Georgia on February 21-22. On March 7-8, CU will head to Pine Mountain, Georgia to take part in the Skyhawk Invitational hosted by Point. Over spring break, the Phoenix will head to New Orleans in the Wolf Pack Invitational and will close the regular season in Crossville at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational.
The women are set to start a week after the men at the Showdown at Legends in Myrtle Beach. Cumberland will go to Georgia to take part in the Golden Tigers Collegiate hosted by Brenau. The women will travel to Gulf Shores on March 14-15 to take on a tough field at the Carey Collegiate and will also close the regular season in Crossville at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invite.
The Mid-South Conference Championship will take place at Bowling Green Country Club on April 25-26 for the men and May 2-3 for the women. Both teams are seeking a return trip to the NAIA National Championships in May. The men’s championship will be held at TPC Deere Run (Illinois) over May 17-20, while the women are playing for the chance to go to the Lincoln Park West Course (Oklahoma) over May 24-27.
