UPLAND, Ind. — Cumberland staved off elimination as the bats were clicking Tuesday to beat Fisher 17-9 and advanced to play that night against Tennessee Wesleyan in the NAIA Tournament Opening Round at Taylor University.
The Phoenix (36-14-1) battled to keep the lead before busting the game open with nine runs in the sixth. Every Phoenix in the lineup scored a run in the game as they collected 10 hits. The Phoenix swiped seven bags in the game to help set up
Cole Turney went 2-for-4 with his 32nd home run of the season and two runs batted in. Trenton Duchsherer got the start behind the plate and stepped up for Cumberland, launching his first home run of the season and hitting a clutch double to score two. He went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Dee Triplett and Juan Moreno also collected two hits a piece while Triplett drove in a pair and Moreno stole three bases.
Trevor Muzzi picked up the win after throwing a scoreless fifth and sixth inning only facing seven batters and throwing 19 pitches. Reid Madariaga got the start and threw the first four innings giving up seven hits and six runs, but just three of them were earned. Will Caro threw the sixth, Kaleb Vaughn tossed the eighth, and Zavien Lindsey threw the ninth to get the Phoenix through the game.
Cumberland took an early lead on a Turney two-run moonshot to right field for a 2-0 lead in the first. Hughes singled to left and then stole second base. Fisher centerfielder Coby Johnson robbed Dee Triplett of a home run, but Hughes was able to move up to third. He came in to score on a throwing error from the pitcher for a 3-0 lead after the first.
The Falcons tied the game in the top of the second inning on a three-run homer to right-center from Yariel Salinas.
To lead off the second inning, Duchsherer hit a solo bomb to left field to regain the lead 4-3 through two.
In the fourth, the Falcons capitalized on a one-out error as Michael Stellato hit a two-out double to plate a run and put runners on second and third. Coby Johnson follows with a two-run single up the middle to give Fisher their first lead of the day at 6-3.
The Phoenix answered in the bottom half as Duchsherer led off the inning with a walk and Santrel Farmer roped a double in the gap chasing the Falcons starter. The first pitch out of the pen for Angel Alicea got away from the catcher allowing courtesy runner Reid Bass to score. Hughes hit a sac fly in foul territory to plate Farmer and tie the game and Triplett hammered a double off the center field wall to give Cumberland the lead at 7-6.
Trevor Muzzi relieved Madariaga in the fifth and worked a clean fifth.
Cumberland busted the game open in the sixth as Turney led off with a single and moved all the way around the bags on wild pitches and a passed ball to score. A hit by pitch to Hughes and three-straight walks scored him, giving Holyk an RBI walk. Moreno singled in a run and Duchsherer drove a double to left to score a pair. With the infield in, Farmer laced a ball through the wickets of the shortstop to bring in Moreno. Dalton scored courtesy runner Bass on a sac fly and Farmer scored on a passed ball. Triplett scored the last run of the inning, scoring Hughes from first base with a double off the wall in center for a big 16-6 lead.
Fisher scored two in the seventh, but Cumberland answered with a run. Moreno drew a free pass, stole second and third, and scored on a Duchsherer sacrifice fly for a 17-8 lead.
The Falcons tacked on a run in the eighth, but could not muster anymore as the Phoenix advanced to a showdown with No. 4 Tennessee Wesleyan later in the evening.
Phoenix bats sputter in NAIA tourney opener
UPLAND, Ind. — Cumberland could not get a timely hit Monday as the offense sputtered in the opener of the NAIA National Tournament losing to Taylor 3-2 and falling to the loser’s bracket.
The Phoenix (35-14-1) had to battle their way out of the loser’s bracket with one loss sending the Phoenix home. Cumberland faced 5-seed Fisher yesterday in a loser-out game.
The Phoenix left 13 runners on base, went 3-for-20 with runners on, and 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Neither side scored a run after the second inning.
Mitch Rogers had a shaky start at the beginning, but settled in to throw seven innings. He gave up five hits and allowed three runs in the loss.
Matt Dukowski picked up the win for the Trojans throwing 5.2 innings scattering seven hits and giving up two runs. Jack Ross threw the final 3.1 innings giving up two hits, three strikeouts, and no runs for the save.
Cumberland outhit Taylor in the game picking up nine hits, but none of them were timely.
Juan Moreno led off the game with a double, but Ian Krump was punched out, the Trojans issued a free pass to Cole Turney and Dutkowski induced two flyball outs to leave a pair stranded.
Camden Knepp and Kaleb Kolpien hit singles to start the game for the Trojans before Rogers lost command on the mound hitting the next batter and walking in a run before he settled in striking out two batters and Brayden Manning was called out after leaning into a pitch to get the Phoenix out of a jam trailing just 1-0 after the first.
Chewy Sanders launched the first pitch of the inning over the left field wall to tie the game at 1-1. Tim Holyk drew a walk and Drew Dalton singled to center to put runners on first and second. Santrel Farmer dropped a sacrifice bunt that was thrown away to score Holyk from second base to give Cumberland a 2-1 lead going to the bottom of the second.
Sam Gladd led off the bottom half with a game-tying home run. Rogers then walked two and hit a batter before walking in a run and giving the Trojans a 3-2 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Holyk led off with a single and Farmer beat out a chopper. Morneo moved them both over, but pinch-hitter Jordan Coffey struck out to strand them in scoring position still trailing 3-2.
Mitch Rogers really settled in after the second throwing five scoreless innings to give the Phoenix bats an opportunity.
On the flip side, Dutkowski matched him as well as reliever Jack Ross when he checked in at the bottom of the sixth.
In the seventh, Turney hit a one-out single and Triplett and Sanders walked to load the bases, but Ross struck out Holyk looking to end the threat and keep the game at 3-2.
The Phoenix went down in order in the eighth and Matthew Jenkinson relieved Rogers in the eighth working a scoreless inning.
Pinch-hitter Jacob Dukart went down swinging to lead off the ninth. The Trojans issued a third free pass to Turney to put the tying run on first with one-out. Hughes gave the ball a ride to center, but it was caught for out number two. Triplett kept the game alive with a single to left, but with two out and two on Sanders grounded into a 5-4 fielder’s choice to end the game.
