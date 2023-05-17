UPLAND, Ind. — Cumberland staved off elimination as the bats were clicking Tuesday to beat Fisher 17-9 and advanced to play that night against Tennessee Wesleyan in the NAIA Tournament Opening Round at Taylor University.

The Phoenix (36-14-1) battled to keep the lead before busting the game open with nine runs in the sixth. Every Phoenix in the lineup scored a run in the game as they collected 10 hits. The Phoenix swiped seven bags in the game to help set up

