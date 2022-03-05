CU sweeps doubleheader against Brescia

Cumberland produced two complete-game performances in the circle to pick up a doubleheader sweep over visiting Brescia at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
The Phoenix (5-5) did not hit the ball well in game one but they were given a great effort in the circle by Mariah Clark. The offense came alive in game two as the Phoenix produced nine runs to seal the series sweep.
Game One
Game one featured a pitcher’s duel as both pitchers threw the whole game. Clark got the win for the Phoenix by throwing seven innings while only giving up one run and recording three strikeouts.
Phoenix hitters collected a total of six hits in the game. Macy Powell led the team with two hits and Abbey Peach recorded the only RBI of the game for Cumberland.
Ashtyn Blair got the Phoenix started in the bottom of the fifth by getting hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Kenzie France came up next drawing a walk and Powell singled to center field to load the bases. Peach sent a ground ball into the 5-6 hole for an RBI fielder’s choice giving Cumberland a late 1-0 lead. But a ground ball and flyout ended the inning before the Phoenix could do any more damage.
The Bearcats tied the game in the top of the seventh when Makayla Steward sent a solo home run over the center-field wall.
Powell started the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single and advanced to second on a ground ball to shortstop. Briana De La Maza reached first on an error by the shortstop but Powell was unable to advance putting runners on first and second with one out. Evans laid down a beautiful bunt for a single to help load the bases for Allie Burleson. Burleson hit a hard ground ball right at the second baseman who bobbled it for an error, bringing home the winning run for a 2-1 Cumberland win.
Game Two
Cumberland wasted no time in game two as they struck first in the bottom of the first. Peach hit a one-out double to center field and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Madison Koczersut followed her up with a double of her own driving in the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Blair came up with two outs and sent a rocket line drive to the left-center wall for an RBI double. France drove in the final run of the inning with a double off the right-field wall giving Cumberland a 3-0 lead.
The Bearcats cut the deficit in the top of the third after scoring on a fielder’s choice and a Phoenix error bringing the score to 3-2.
Peach started the bottom of the third by reaching first on a throwing error from the Bearcats shortstop. Clark walked and Blair flew out to center advancing a runner to third. France sent a hard line drive past a diving shortstop to bring home a run extending Cumberland’s lead to 4-2.
A walk and bunt single put two runners on for the Phoenix to start the bottom half of the fourth. A walk loaded the bases and a wild pitch brought home a run. Two batters later, Koczersut doubled to left-center and advanced to third on a throw home after driving in a pair of runs. Clark sent a deep fly ball to right field for a sac fly bringing home the fourth run of the inning pushing the lead to 8-2.
The Phoenix were able to extend their lead with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Koczersut reached on a throwing error by the third baseman and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Clark came up to the plate next and drew a walk, Koczersut advanced to third on a wild pitch on ball four. Blair singled through the left side to bring home a run giving Cumberland a 9-2 lead going into the final inning.
The Bearcats started the top of the ninth with back-to-back singles and eventually drove in a run with an RBI single up the middle. Cooper worked herself out of the late jam and picked up the complete-game win 9-3.
Cumberland is in Portsmouth, Ohio to take on Shawnee State University this weekend in a Mid-South Conference series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.