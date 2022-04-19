Cumberland (27-16, 16-3 Mid-South Conference) completed the weekend series sweep over Lindsey Wilson College (21-18, 9-11 MSC) with a 14-1 win on Senior Day last Saturday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
After holding the Blue Raiders scoreless in the top of the first inning, Cumberland had a chance to put up some runs in the bottom of the frame as they had three runners on base with two outs. However, CU could not bring in any runs, and Lindsey Wilson retired the side.
Lindsey Wilson struck first in the top of the second after a Cumberland error led them to an RBI single with no outs in the inning. Daniel Alvarez gave up one more hit in the inning but ultimately worked his way out of the jam with two big strikeouts to end the frame.
Cumberland got the bats rolling in the bottom half of the inning to provide an immediate answer to the Blue Raiders. Back-to-back walks to lead off the inning set up a sacrifice bunt from Tyler Stokes to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Jayden Hanna came up to bat and sent a hard ground ball to second base to put the Phoenix on the board. Jacob Dukart came up next and sent a rocket line drive into right field for an RBI single and Tyner Hughes followed it up with an RBI double off the top of the center-field wall. Nolan Machibroda capped off the four-run inning with an RBI double to left field, giving the Phoenix a 4-1 lead after two.
Alvarez continued to deal in the third, retiring the side in order to bring the Phoenix bats back up to the plate. Angel Mendoza wasted no time in the third after sending a leadoff home run well over the fence in left-center. Later in the inning, Dukart drove in his second run of the game with a single to left field to give Cumberland a 6-1 lead after three.
For the second inning in a row, Alvarez sent the Blue Raiders down one-two-three to make it eight straight outs for the senior pitcher. The Cumberland bats stayed hot in the bottom of the fourth as Nolan Machibroda got things going with a solo blast to left-center field. Nathan Vaughn picked up an RBI on a single into right field that brought home pinch-runner Corey Perkins to make the score 8-1. Tyler Stokes then came up to the plate with one runner on and put an exclamation point on the inning with a two-run shot over the left-field wall. The home run marked Stokes’ third of the series and gave CU a 10-1 lead.
Cumberland found two-out life in the fifth after back-to-back doubles by Machibroda and Shelton pushed across a run. Mendoza was hit by a pitch to bring up Santrel Farmer with two runners on. Farmer capped off the inning with a low line drive that carried over the left-field fence for a three-run home run to push their lead to 14-1.
Alvarez took the Phoenix the rest of the way, pitching two more scoreless innings to give Cumberland a 14-1 win. The complete game outing by Alvarez marked his sixth win of the season. He did not allow an earned run and struck out eight batters in the contest.
Cumberland tallied four home runs off the bats of Machibroda, Mendoza, Farmer, and Stokes. Farmer led the way with three hits and three RBIs while Dukart and Vaughn picked up two hits apiece.
The Phoenix will be back at home for the final time this season today to take on No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan at 2 p.m.
Afterward, Cumberland will travel to Pulaski for the final MSC series of the season against last-place Tennessee Southern. The Phoenix have a 2 1/3-game lead over Freed-Hardeman (CU won 2 of 3 from the Lions earlier this month) and Georgetown (CU doesn’t play the Tigers this season) with three league games to play.
Phoenix bats stay hot vs. Blue RaidersCumberland Baseball (26-16, 15-3 MSC) put together two big wins over Lindsey Wilson (21-17, 9-11 MSC) on Friday. Cumberland put up 30 runs over both games, winning g the first 19-3 and the second 11-10.
Game 1After two strikeout top of the first by Cole Eigenhuis, the Cumberland bats got going in the bottom of the inning. The Phoenix compiled a six-hit inning to start the game offensively, starting with a Jakob Dukart single into right field that brought home Jayden Hanna after he hit a triple to lead off the inning.
Tyner Hughes came up to bat and hit a double to right-center that brought home Dukart, giving the Phoenix a 2-0 advantage. Angel Mendoza capped off the inning with a two-run homer over the right-field wall to give Cumberland a 4-0 advantage after one.
The Phoenix bats picked up right where they left off in the second inning as Hanna hit a solo shot over the right-center field wall to continue the onslaught. The Phoenix picked up another run later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to center field by Ethan Shelton that brought home Dukart pushing the lead to 6-0.
The Cumberland bats stayed hot into the fourth inning when Mendoza hit his second home run of the game, this time a two-run homer out of right field. The home run marks his seventh this season and his third game with two or more home runs. Tyler Stokes hit a two-run home run of his own in the inning over the left-center field wall to go up 10-0 on the Blue Raiders. Nolan Machibroda singled up the middle to bring in Dukart and Hanna and expand the CU lead over the Blue Raiders to 12-0, heading to the fifth.
The Blue Raiders scored their only runs of the game in the top of the fifth on a three-run homer by Thorn Gray to make the score 12-3. The CU bats went back to work in the bottom of the fifth as senior Chase Ford came in to replace Mendoza at catcher and hit a solo home run, the first of his career, in his first at-bat to lead 13-3 heading to the sixth.
In the sixth inning, Cumberland posted six runs and five hits as a team. Wiley Barton got the momentum going for the Phoenix as he came in to pinch-hit and drove a single into left field for the first hit of his career. Shelton put them on the board with another sac-fly RBI before Ford came up to bat again and launched a three-run home run to cap off his first career multi-home run game.
Tyler Stokes joined in on the action to be the third Cumberland hitter to hit two or more home runs in the game when he launched a two-run shot to left field to make the final score 19-3.
Cole Eigenhuis earned the victory for the Phoenix, allowing only five hits, three earned runs, and tallied five strikeouts over five innings pitched. As a team, Cumberland had an outstanding game at the plate with 22 hits in 36 total at-bats, while nine players recorded multi-hit games, and three recorded four RBI performances. CU also had a stellar game hitting with runners on base, going 13-24 overall.
Game 2Cumberland started the game off with a one-two-three inning defensively before getting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first. Nolan Machibroda drove in a run on a sac-fly to give CU the early 1-0 advantage. After a great inning by Cumberland pitcher Trevor Muzzi where he struck out two batters, the Phoenix put up a five-hit, six-run bottom of the second.
Santrel Farmer got the Phoenix going with a single to right-center field that brought home Corey Perkins. Jacob Dukart followed that up with a hard-fought at-bat with loaded bases that resulted in a walk and another CU run. Tyner Hughes then stepped up to the plate and doubled into left field, resulting in two runs to lead 5-0. Nolan Machibroda collected his second RBI of the day on another sac-fly that brought home Dukart. The final run of the inning came from the bat of Ethan Shelton when he dropped an RBI single into left field to give Cumberland a 7-0 lead.
Lindsey Wilson found some offense in the top of the third when they put up three runs to trail 7-3. Jordan Blick hit a two-RBI single into right field to put the Blue Raiders on the board before Chance Stayton doubled down the left-field line to bring in a run.
The Phoenix responded well, though, in the bottom of the third as Tyler Stokes came up to the plate with two runners on second and third before cranking a two-RBI single up the middle. Cumberland held a 9-3 lead until the bottom of the sixth when Ethan Shelton hit a home run out of right field to move the score to 10-3. The home run marks Shelton’s seventh this season.
Lindsey Wilson added four runs in the top of the eighth, beginning with a Gabe Board RBI single. Ethan Torres came in to pitch for Alex Smith with loaded bases and hit the first two batters he faced. Lucas Bault grounded into a double play that brought in a run leaving the Phoenix up 10-7 heading to the bottom of the eighth.
The Cumberland bats got going again in the top of the eighth and added an insurance run courtesy of a Santrel Farmer RBI single to put the Phoenix up 11-7. The Blue Raiders Jake Gallagher hit a three-run homer run to right-center in the top of the ninth to make it interesting and trail by one run. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Wall lined out to Nathan Vaughn to secure an 11-10 win over Lindsey Wilson.
Trevor Muzzi pitched seven innings for the Phoenix to earn the victory while only allowing four hits, three runs, and striking out six Blue Raiders. Santrel Farmer and Nathan Vaughn had the best performances from the plate for the Phoenix, both totaling three hits each. Farmer, Shelton, Stokes, Hughes, and Machibroda each had two RBI games for the Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.