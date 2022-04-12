CU sweeps MSC series against Bethel

MCKENZIE — Cumberland swept its Mid-South Conference series over Bethel University 3-0 after picking up 11-9 and 6-4 wins in Saturday’s doubleheader.
The Phoenix improved to 25-16 for the season. But at 14-3 in the MSC, they are tied for first place with Georgetown, which has the same record. CU and the Tigers will not meet during the regular season.
Game OneCole Eigenhuis picked up the win on the mound in game one, throwing five complete innings. Eigenhuis collected three strikeouts while giving up two unearned runs in his outing. Ethan Torres recorded his second save of the year after recording the final two outs of the game in the seventh inning.
Tyner Hughes led the way offensively for the Phoenix, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Jayden Hanna and Ethan Shelton both collected multiple hits in the game.
The Phoenix got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning when they found themselves in a bases-loaded no-out situation after two singles and a walk. Machibroda drew a walk to bring home the first run of the game and Shelton came up to the plate and sent an RBI single into left field for a quick 2-0 lead. A walk to Mendoza pushed home another run before back-to-back strikeouts brought Cumberland to two outs. The Phoenix pushed across their fourth run of the inning on a wild pitch giving them a 4-0 lead.
Cumberland continued to keep the offense rolling in the second after two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out. Hanna scored from third on a balk to bring Shelton up to the plate. Shelton drove a two-run double to the right-center field fence for his second hit of the game. Two batters later, Tyler Stokes brought home Shelton from third on an infield single to put Cumberland up 8-0 at the end of the half-inning.
The Wildcats scratched their first run across in the bottom of the second thanks to a sacrifice fly to right field by Foster.
The Phoenix quickly responded to get the run back after Jayden Hanna hit a no-doubt home run down the right-field line to push their lead to 9-1. Santrel Farmer helped add another insurance run in the top of the fifth inning by hitting an opposite-field solo home run.
Bethel pushed their second run across in the fifth but Cumberland got it right back with a no-doubt homer from Hughes in the top of the sixth.
The Wildcats made things interesting in the bottom of the sixth when they put up five runs on only three hits to cut Cumberland’s lead down to 11-7.
Bethel started the bottom of the seventh with runners on second and third with one out to put some pressure on the Phoenix and force a pitching change to Torres. A passed ball brought home the runner from third and a walk put runners on the corners with still only one out. Torres forced an RBI fielder’s choice for the second out of the inning and struck out the final batter to secure the 11-9 win for Cumberland.
Game TwoDaniel Alvarez got the start in game two where he pitched eight complete innings with only three earned runs. Alvarez collected seven strikeouts while only surrendering one walk.
Machibroda had a huge game at the plate going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two doubles. Hughes and Turney had two-hit games while Hughes picked up the Phoenix’s only home run of the game.
Just like game one, the Phoenix jumped ahead early in the first inning. Cole Turney got things started with a one-out single and Hughes reached safely on an error to put two runners on base. Machibroda stepped into the box and roped a two-run double into the outfield to put the Phoenix on the board. Angel Mendoza came up two batters later and delivered an RBI single to push the lead out to 3-0.
The Wildcats pushed their first run across on a Cumberland error in the bottom of the second inning.
Cumberland got the run back in the top of the third after a double by Turney followed up with an RBI single by Hughes. Later in the inning, Machibroda singled for his second hit of the game to give the Phoenix a 5-1 lead.
Bethel chipped away in the middle innings after an RBI double in the fourth and an RBI double in the fifth to make it a 5-3 game.
The Phoenix extended their lead in the top of the seventh when Hughes hit his second home run of the day to make it a 6-3 Cumberland lead.
Bethel led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo home run by Morgan to cut Cumberland’s lead down to 6-4. Alvarez was able to shake off the home run by shutting down the next three batters in order.
Torres went on to pitch in relief for the Phoenix in the bottom of the ninth with one runner on base. Torres struck out the first batter he faced but found himself in a bases-loaded jam two batters later. After a fly-out and a strikeout, Torres earned his third save of the weekend to give Cumberland the 6-4 win and series sweep.
Cumberland took a road a day early Monday to Athens to take on Bryan College at 4 p.m. in a single nine-inning game. The game was moved up from today. The Phoenix will return home this weekend for a three-game MSC series at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field against Lindsey Wilson. The teams are to play a single game at 2 p.m. Friday and a noon doubleheader Saturday in the final home conference weekend series of the season. CU has a non-conference home game remaining April 19 against Tennessee Wesleyan and an MSC series at Tennessee Southern on April 22-23 which is sandwiched between non-league trips to Indiana-Southeast and Brescia.
Phoenix hold on for series opening winMCKENZIE — Trevor Muzzi threw seven strong to get the win on the mound and Ethan Torres picked up a six-out save to help Cumberland get the 5-4 win at Wildcat Park last Friday afternoon.
It was a tough day to play baseball as it was cold and sloppy. Hits for both teams were at a premium as there were just 13 combined and seven errors between the two squads.
Cumberland (23-16, 12-3 MSC) pushed across four runs that reached via a walk or a hit by a pitch with timely hitting and situational baserunning to do enough to get the win. Jayden Hanna had two hits and scored a run. Nolan Machibroda posted two knocks and an RBI. Tyler Stokes scored two runs and Ethan Shelton had a hit and an RBI.
Muzzi (4-3) threw seven innings allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out four.
He also issued three walks on the day. Ethan Torres struck out four in two innings of work to get the six-out save.
Torres allowed two runs in the ninth, but had a big punch out with the tying run in scoring position to end the game.
John Boren suffered the loss for Bethel on the mound. Boren threw 6.2 innings allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Cumberland was on the board first scoring two runs in the second inning. Stokes drew a leadoff walk and Angel Mendoza was hit with a pitch for two one with no outs. Shelton drove in Stokes with a line-drive single to left-center for the first run of the game.
Shelton was caught stealing making room for Santrel Farmer to reach base on a hit by a pitch as well.
With runners on the corners and two outs, Farmer swiped second base, the throw went through to second to allow courtesy runner Chewy Sanders to walk home for a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats chipped away at the lead in the third as Wyatt McKee reached base on an error. JT Morgan was hit by a pitch moving McKee to second and Paden New singled him home to cut the score to 2-1.
In the fifth, Farmer drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a failed pickoff attempt by Boren.
Hanna moved Farmer to third base on a sacrifice bunt and Cole Turney drove him in with an RBI ground ball that allowed Turney to reach on an error.
Jose Olmeda hit a one-out triple in the seventh and came in to score on a fielder’s choice for a 3-2 Phoenix lead.
Stokes led off the eighth inning with a walk and came in to score on an RBI error from Nathan Vaughn for a 4-2 lead.
In the ninth, Hanna doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but Bethel got two big groundouts that held Hanna at third.
Machibroda delivered a clutch two-out single to score Hanna which turned out to be the winning run.
Torres allowed the bases to get loaded in the bottom of the ninth and JT Morgan posted a two-out, two-run RBI single, but Torres slammed the door shut with a strikeout to end the game,
