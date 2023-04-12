CU sweeps MSC track & field weekly honors

Cumberland’s Jason Bowers and Iredia Goodness swept the Mid-South Conference Track & Field Athletes of the Week for the men while Praise Idamadudu and Daveina Watson took the women’s honors, announced Monday by the league office.
Phoenix sets top NAIA marks at Kennesaw State Invitational
KENNESAW, Ga. — Cumberland finished third at the Kennesaw State Invitational claiming six wins between both the men and women’s track teams last Friday, setting three new top NAIA mark.
The scores were compiled between both the men and women finishes with Cumberland tacking on 159.5 points to take third place. Kennesaw State won the meet and former Mid-South foe Life University finished in second just ahead of the Phoenix.
Praise Idamadudu shined for the women again taking first place in the 200m and 400m. She won the 200m with a time 23.84 seconds for NAIA “A” standards. The time does not top her time from last week, but still would land as the fourth-best time in the NAIA. In the 400m, she set the fastest time in the NAIA at 53.83 seconds, a full second-faster than the second best mark ran by Sabrina Richman from Life in the same race today at the meet. Idamadudu now holds three top marks in the NAIA in the 100m, 200m, and 400m.
Daveina Watson won the women’s shot put with a best mark of 14.05m qualifying Watson for Nationals with “A” standards. The mark is the third-best in the NAIA this season. Watson also finished in eighth in the javelin throw and 12th in the discus.
Iredia Goodness paced the Phoenix men with two victories. He claimed wins in the long jump and the triple jump. He won the long jump with a mark of 7.39m to post the fourth-best mark in the NAIA and topped that with a triple jump of 15.76m, the best-mark in the NAIA. Both marks meet NAIA “A” standards.
Jason Bowers picked up another victory in the 1500m with a time of 3:45.55, the fastest time in the NAIA qualifying Bowers for the Nationals with “A” standards in the event.
The women’s 4x100m relay team of Judah Jackson, Alana Mack, Doris Mensah and Idamadudu hit “A” standards with a time of 47.29 for second place. The time is the sixth-fastest in the NAIA to qualify the group for Nationals.
Jaylen Poole took second place in the triple jump finishing behind Goodness. He posted a mark of 14.80m to hit “A” standards with the sixth-furthest mark of the season in the NAIA. He also finished in fifth place in the long jump at 6.86m. Ronald Ndlovu took seventh in the event and Mackey Bonds finished in ninth.
Alana Mack and Doris Mensah each picked up points for Cumberland in the women’s 100m. Mack finished in third place at 12.09 seconds, just .09 seconds away from “B” standards. Mensah finished in sixth at 12.29 seconds. Mensah also picked up a fourth place finish in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.69 seconds meeting NAIA “B” standards. Mack also finished in sixth in the 200m with a time of 25.14 seconds and took second place in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump. She hit “B” standards in the triple jump at 11.74m.
Blessing Samuel hit NAIA “B” standards in the women’s long jump with a mark of 6.67m. She finished in fifth place in the event. She also finished in fourth place in the triple jump with a mark of 11.27m.
Sophiat Omizi took fifth place in the women’s hammer throw at 49.47m to hit “B” standards. She finished in fifth place in the event.
Akpan Nskik picked up two Top 10 finished claiming eighth place in the 100m at 10.74 seconds and ninth in the 200m at 21.91 seconds.
In the men’s 110m hurdles, Renaldo Savoury finished in sixth place with a time of 15.60 seconds. Dinkon Sinisterra took eighth place with a time of 16.01 seconds and Howard Bell in 10th place with a time of 16.31 seconds. Bell also earned points for the Phoenix in the 400m hurdles finishing in sixth place.
Joel Forbes finished in ninth place in the men’s 400m with a time of 49.83. He also finished in sixth place in the 1500m at 4:17.73.
Tahmar Upshaw earned two points for CU with an seventh place finish in the men’s 800m with a time 1:57.16. Sharon Jarop posted a sixth place finish in the women’s event at 2:26.58.
Overall, another great day for the track and field program as they took third overall with a talented field at play. Cumberland recorded 39 Top 10 finished across all the events.
The Phoenix are back on the track this coming Friday at the Life U Open in Marietta, Ga.
