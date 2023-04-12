CU sweeps MSC track & field weekly honors

Cumberland's Iredia Goodness has the top NAIA triple jump distance this season.

 ALIYAH HILL • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s Jason Bowers and Iredia Goodness swept the Mid-South Conference Track & Field Athletes of the Week for the men while Praise Idamadudu and Daveina Watson took the women’s honors, announced Monday by the league office.

Idamadudu dominated this week, taking first place in the 200m and 400m at the KSU Invite. She won the 200m with a time 23.84 seconds for NAIA “A” standards. In the 400m, she set the fastest time in the NAIA at 53.83 seconds, Idamadudu now holds three top marks in the NAIA in the 100m, 200m, and 400m.

