CU sweeps Rio Grande to start road trip

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Cumberland started its four-game road set with a 3-0 Mid-South Conference sweep over the University of Rio Grande at Newt Oliver Arena on Thursday evening.
The Phoenix (6-11, 3-4 MSC) picked up their third straight victory tonight over Rio Grande by posting 35 kills and just 14 attack errors for a .343 hit percentage. Cumberland still struggled with its serves posting 14 service errors.
Luca Ilic led the way with a game-high 10 kills while freshman Griffin Newby notched seven. Setter Jordan Pierce had a game-high 27 assists in the win and Caleb Ginnings notched 13 digs.
Rio Grande (1-12, 0-9 MSC) struggled with errors registering a combined 39 errors in the match.
In the first set, Cumberland jumped out to a 4-1 lead and quickly extended that to 8-3. A 3-0 run by the Red Storm brought it back to a two point game, but Cumberland answered to push it back out to five at 12-7. The Phoenix used a 4-1 run to get by as much as seven at 16-9, but Rio Grande came storming back with a 5-1 run to cut it to three at 17-14. Cumberland again quickly pushed it back to a five point game and extended it to six winning the first set 25-19.
The second set started with back and forth action until a 4-4 tie. At that point the Phoenix went on a 6-1 run to get up by five where it would stand to 15-10. The Phoenix would dominate the last part of the second set winning the set 25-15.
Cumberland continued with the momentum in the third, jumping up 7-4. The Phoenix would quickly push that out to six and would ride that to a 25-19 third set win for the clean sweep.
The Phoenix will be on the road today at Bluefield for a tri-match with the Rams and Carolina University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.