No. 22 Cumberland won game one 8-6 last Saturday on late-inning heroics from Ian Krump and Trevor Muzzi shut down Campbellsville in game two while Dee Triplett and Tim Holyk provided the offensive firepower to win the three-game series with an abbreviated 12-1 triumph at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (24-9-1, 14-3 Mid-South Conference) came up with two much-needed wins to stay in the hunt for the regular season league championship. The Phoenix had an early lead in a rain-interrupted game one and had to fight back after giving it up late, but got it done and cruised to the win in a darkness-shortened game two.
The Phoenix jumped ahead in the first game with five runs in the second inning. Chewy Sanders delivered an RBI double and came home on a passed ball before the game was halted for 30 minutes for a rain delay. After the delay, Santrel Farmer ripped a two-RBI triple over the Tigers’ centerfielder’ head to plate two and later scored on an RBI single from Juan Moreno for a big 5-0 lead.
Campbellsville chipped away at the lead over the next few innings with a three-run home run from Chad McCann after a two-out error in the third and a solo shot from Henry Wright in the fourth to cut it to 5-4.
In the fifth, the Tigers took the lead with two runs. They scored the tying run on a throwing error and the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Jorge Gonzalez to end starter Ethan Torres’ day. Cumberland responded with a game-tying home run in the bottom half from Drew Dalton who got the start at shortstop.
In the sixth, Sanders drew a lead off walk and Holyk bunted for a single to put runners on first and second. Jacob Dukart laid down a two-strike sacrifice bunt to move both runners up and Krump provided the heroics with a roped triple to left field for an 8-6 lead.
Mitch Rogers closed the door on the Tigers in the seventh picking up the win in relief. Rogers threw the final 2.2 innings striking out six batters without allowing a hit.
Cumberland scored early and often in a darkness-shortened game two. Triplett hit a three-run homer to right field in the first to give CU the lead and the Phoenix never looked back.
The Tigers scored one in the third, but a Holyk grand slam in the fourth pushed it right back to a 7-1 lead. In the fourth, Triplett roped a two-RBI single to right field. Catcher Trenton Duchsherer drew a bases loaded walk and Sanders scored on a wild pitch. Farmer hit a sac fly to left for the final run of the game to go up 12-1 before the game was called due to darkness and deemed an official game.
Trevor Muzzi moved to 4-0 on the season with the win. He threw all five frames giving up three hits and one run while striking out two.
The Phoenix have two big midweek games today as Cumberland travel to Kentucky to take on Georgetown before the weekend set at Lindsey Wilson.
In the standings, Cumberland actually trails the Cumberlands by a game as the Patriots are 17-4. But the Phoenix have played four fewer games due to the Georgetown series being postponed earlier and another series reduced to two games by weather. CU’s 14-3 mark is a higher winning percentage than the Cumberlands’, which is the mark which really counts. The Phoenix and Patriots won’t play each other this season due to being rotated off in the 12-team league.
Tigers blast five homers to power past Phoenix
Cumberland dropped game one of the Mid-South Conference series against Campbellsville 13-7 last Friday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Campbellsville (18-16, 11-8 Mid-South Conference) came ready to play, scoring in all but two innings. Ryan McFarland picked up the win in relief, throwing five innings giving up just four hits and one run.
Cumberland (22-9-1, 12-3 MSC) picked up 13 hits and hit two home runs, but never could keep the Tigers at bay with the bats. Every Phoenix in the lineup recorded a hit in the game with Tyner Hughes leading the way going 4-for-5 with one RBI. Chewy Sanders posted two hits and his seventh home run of the season. Xavier Torres left the yard for a home run.
Reid Madariaga was tagged with the loss, throwing four innings giving up nine hits and nine runs, just seven of them were earned. Ryan Calvert threw four frames giving up three hits and three runs and Will Graves chucked the ninth giving up a run on a solo homer.
On the first pitch of the game, Alex Castaneda set the tone for the Tigers hitting a leadoff home run to put Campbellsville up early.
Cumberland quickly retaliated in the bottom of the inning with three runs. Dee Triplett singled to right field tying the game. On a first and third double steal give Cumberland a 2-1 lead and Tim Holyk followed with double to left field extending the first inning lead to 3-1.
Campbellsville fought back in the second inning, scoring three with two home runs in the inning. Josiah Clark hit a two-run shot to left field and Lorenzo Gonzalez then went back-to-back to retake the lead.
In the bottom half, Xavier Torres hit a solo shot to left field, tying the game at 4-4, his third home run of the season
Campbellsville took the lead again in the third inning, with an single to left from Jorge Gonzalez. Hughes misplayed the ball in left allowing a run to come across. Grant McQueary followed with a sacrifice fly and Clark roped a double down the left field line to bring home another Tiger for a 7-4 lead.
In the fourth inning, Madariaga had settled in retiring the first two batters, but a two-out error brought up Jorge Gonzalez who made CU pay for the mistake with a two-run homer to left field. Cumberland managed to get the two runs back as Torres reached on an error and came around to score and Hughes drove in courtesy-runner Drew Dalton cutting the Campbellsville lead to 9-6.
After a scoreless frame, the Tigers went back on the offensive scoring two more runs on Jorge Gonzalez’s two-RBI double. Campbellsville pushed across one more in the seventh before Chewy Sanders left the yard for the final run of the game for Cumberland.
Jacob White led off the ninth with a solo home run to left for the 13-7 final score.
