CU tennis adds Wessels to men’s spring roster

Cumberland men’s tennis coach Thiago Lins announced the addition of Daniel Wessels to the spring 2022 roster.
“Daniel comes from a small city in South Africa and his work ethic should really help our team in the next few years here at CU as he is used to training on his own. I am sure he still has room to improve training daily with our team,” Lins said.
Wessels has been the No. 1 18-under player in South Africa the past two years and will come into Cumberland and compete for a top spot quickly.
“Daniel should make an immediate impact in our line up fighting to play in our top spots in singles and doubles, and he has been ranked in the top 20 in South Africa,” Lins said. “It is a great addition to a very tough schedule that we will play this season.”
He will study mathematics while at Cumberland.
“He is a very smart student-athlete and I am looking forward to working with him as I believe he is a great person on and off the court and will contribute to our team culture,” Lins said.
Daniel is the son of Jim and Lize-Marie Wessels.
