Cumberland University’s tennis program hosted its second annual Pro-Am tournament Saturday evening after the weather delayed the original plans.
On the men’s side, a total of 16 amateurs teamed up with past and current Cumberland men’s tennis players to compete with people coming from as far as California to take part in the tournament.
The team of Jakob Schermer and Richie Graham, from South Carolina, won the event defeating Fernando Flores and Carl Ragland, a CU alum.
Cumberland alumni Dylan Nelson and Noah Baker won the back draw. Baker played tennis for King University but is from Lebanon. Sacha Colomban and Kaleb Jasper were the runner-ups in the back draw. Colomban is a junior this season at Cumberland and Jasper is a former standout player from Lebanon High School.
“It was a great turnout despite lots of rain that we had the entire day, we were able to pull it out with the great help from Coach Mark Strickland at Friendship Christian School for allowing us to use their facility for the men’s pro-am,” said men’s tennis coach Thiago Lins. “We had high-caliber players including the No. 1 singles player from The Citadel that recently graduated this past spring. Our alumni were very supportive and we even had a little battle at the end where we teamed up past and current CU players playing a dual doubles match, it was an amazing event.
“It was a great day to reunite great friends and share the passion for the game. We look forward to growing the Pro-Am year after year and involve more CU alumni tennis players in the future events.”
The women had a total of 10 ladies come out to play. They divided teams evenly and played three matches. The team with the most games won the event.
The maroon team featuring Yuki Moriyama, Kylie Humphrey, Jean Marie Moles, Mary Beth Richardson and Mandy Rogers were the winners.
“It is great to give back to the community and see our players enjoying a fun afternoon of tennis along with passionate ladies that are very supportive to our programs,” CU women’s coach Karen Martinez said. “We look forward to hosting another one soon.”
Cumberland will host a junior pro-am this coming Friday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.