Cumberland men’s and women’s track and field head coach Atsu Nyamadi has announced the 2022 meet schedule featuring six indoor and six outdoor meets.
The 2023 indoor season will open up in Nashville at the TSU Temple Invitational on January 7. The following week, the Phoenix will travel to Johnson City for the ETSU Track & Field Invitational on January 14-15.
Cumberland will head south to Birmingham, Alabama on January 20-21 for the Samford Invite. The Phoenix will head to Campbellsville, Kentucky on January 28 to participate in the Tiger Paw Classic hosted by Campbellsville University.
The Mid-South Conference Indoor Championship will take place on February 17 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The NAIA Indoor National Championships are set for March 4-5 in Brooking, South Dakota.
The 2023 outdoor season will open up in Birmingham, Alabama for the UAB Spring Invite on April 1-2. The Phoenix will then head to Williamsburg, Kentucky for the Pepsi UC Invitational and Distance Carnival hosted by the University of the Cumberlands.
On April 15-16, Cumberland will head to Kennesaw, Georgia for the Kennesaw State Invitational.
The Mid-South Conference Outdoor Championship will take place on May 1-2 in Bowling Green.
Following the Mid-South Conference Championships the Phoenix will head to Cleveland, Tennessee for the Lee University Last Chance Meet. The meet will provide any athlete who has not qualified for the national tournament one final chance to do so.
The NAIA Outdoor National Championships are set for May 25-27 in Marion, Indiana.
